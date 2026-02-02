Listen Live
Music's Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards

Music’s Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards

Published on February 2, 2026

  • Kendrick Lamar became the most Grammy-decorated rapper, and breakout star Olivia Dean impressed the Recording Academy.
  • Several artists used their platform to speak out against ICE, marking a moment of protest and social commentary.
  • The ceremony paid emotional tribute to fallen icons and marked the end of the Grammys' 54-year run on CBS.
The 68th annual Grammy Awards wrapped this Sunday with history being made and real wins taking the forefront. From record-breaking wins to moments of protest, tribute, and transition, this year’s ceremony felt less like the routine awards show and more like a snapshot of where the industry, where the people stand right now.

The awards honored recordings released between August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025, spanning 95 categories across genres.

Kendrick Lamar left the building as the most Grammy-decorated rapper of all time. And, breakout star, Olivia Dean, proved her old school, soulful tracks not only move the needle on TikTok but with the Recording Academy, too.

Several artists used their podium moment to publicly speak out against ICE, some for the very first time. Beloved Benito a.k.a Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year just one week before his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

And, the ceremony delivered one of its most emotionally resonant tributes in years, honoring fallen icons including D’Angelo, Roberta Flack, Angie Stone, Sly Stone, and more.

The night also marked the end of an era: this was the final Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS after a 54-year run.

Below is the complete list of winners from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

“Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Album of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny

Song of the Year

“Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Messy,” Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Mayhem,” Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“End of Summer,” Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Eusexua,” FKA twigs

Best Remixed Recording

“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

Best Rock Performance

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning,” Yungblood featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II

Best Metal Performance

“Birds,” Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Best Rock Album

“Never Enough,” Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Alone,” The Cure

Best Alternative Music Album

“Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure

Best R&B Performance

“Folded,” Kehlani

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Vibes Don’t Lie,” Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

“Folded,” Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Bloom,” Durand Bernarr

Best R&B Album

“Mutt,” Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

“Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Best Rap Song

“TV Off,” Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Windows — Live,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Portrait,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Without Further Ado, Vol. 1,” Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole,” Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Live-Action,” Nate Smith

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“A Matter of Time,” Laufey

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Brightside,” Arkai

Best Musical Theater Album

“Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Bad as I Used to Be (From ‘F1® The Movie’),” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Amen,” Shaboozey and Jelly Roll

Best Country Song

“Bitin’ List,” Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Best Traditional Country Album

“Ain’t in It for My Health,” Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

“Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll

Best American Roots Performance

“Beautiful Strangers,” Mavis Staples

Best Americana Performance

“Godspeed,” Mavis Staples

Best American Roots Song

“Ancient Light,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album

“Big Money,” Jon Batiste

Best Bluegrass Album

“Highway Prayers,” Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Ain’t Done With the Blues,” Buddy Guy

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Preacher Kids,” Robert Randolph

Best Folk Album

“Wild and Clear and Blue,” I’m With Her

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“A Tribute to the King of Zydeco,” Various Artists

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Come Jesus Come,” Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel and New Breed

Best Roots Gospel Album

“I Will Not Be Moved (Live),” The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Best Latin Pop Album

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

Best Música Urbana Album

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Papota,” Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“Palabra De To’s (Seca),” Carín León

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Raíces,” Gloria Estefan

Best Global Music Performance

“EoO,” Bad Bunny

Best African Music Performance

“Push 2 Start,” Tyla

Best Global Music Album

“Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo,” Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

Best Reggae Album

“Blxxd & Fyah,” Keznamdi

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Nomadica,” Tonality Carla Patullo featuring the Scorchio Quartet and Tonality

Best Children’s Music Album

“Harmony,” Fyütch and Aura V

Best Comedy Album

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

“Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Dalai Lama

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Sinners,” Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Sword of the Sea,” Austin Wintory

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Best Music Video

“Anxiety,” Doechii

Best Music Film

“Music by John Williams”

Best Recording Package

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” Bruce Springsteen

Best Album Cover

“Chromakopia,” Tyler, the Creator

Best Album Notes

“Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings,” Miles Davis

Best Historical Album

“Joni Mitchell Archives — Volume 4”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“That Wasn’t a Dream,” Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down,” Sandbox Percussion

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Immersed,” Justin Gray

Best Instrumental Composition

“First Snow,” Remy Le Boeuf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Super Mario Praise Break,” The 8-Bit Big Band

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Big Fish,” Nate Smith featuring Säje

Best Orchestral Performance

“Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie,” Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best Opera Recording

“Heggie: Intelligence,” Houston Grand Opera

Best Choral Performance

“Ortiz: Yanga,” Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Dennehy: Land of Winter,” Alarm Will Sound

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos,” Yo-Yo Ma

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Telemann: Ino — Opera Arias for Soprano,” Amanda Forsythe

Best Classical Compendium

“Ortiz: Yanga”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Ortiz: Dzonot,” Gabriela Ortiz


