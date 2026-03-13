Source: RadioOne Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Javon “Pop” Woodard Jr. Talks Raleigh Fight and Legacy

Raleigh native and professional boxer Javon “Pop” Woodard Jr. steps into the ring this Saturday at the North Raleigh Hilton, bringing his hometown dreams one step closer to reality. In a recent interview with RoyalTea on K97.5, Woodard opened up about his journey from a spirited youth to a disciplined athlete on a mission to make history for his community.

Woodard found his calling early. At just nine years old, his father recognized the need to channel his son’s excess energy and introduced him to the local boxing gym.

“I had a lot of anger in me,” Woodard told RoyalTea. “My pops took me to the gym. I ain’t never left. I channeled that energy somewhere else.”

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The turning point came at age 11 when he witnessed a fellow gym member earn a $1.5 million fight purse. That moment solidified his professional path.

“Once I seen that, it was like, no more football, no more basketball,” Woodard recalled. “I want that. Cause he doing it, I know I can.”

Today, Woodard uses his growing platform to inspire the next generation. He passionately advocates for positive choices, proving that success does not require compromising community values.

“A lot of people coming from where we come from, they sometimes dib and dab in the wrong things just to make a way,” he explained. “It’s different ways to hustle, different ways to get it. You can do it the right way.”

Preparation for a hometown fight requires intense focus and discipline. Woodard views the gym as his sanctuary and primary form of therapy.

“Mentally, I just lock in, stay away from all distractions. My phone be on DND 24/7,” he said. “The gym always been like my therapy.”

Beyond Saturday’s highly anticipated bout, Woodard has his sights firmly set on breaking barriers and elevating his city on a global stage. He fights not just for himself, but to show his community what is possible.

“I plan on taking this to the biggest level. Be a world champion,” he stated confidently. “Ain’t never been a world champion from here. So I’m gonna be the first.”