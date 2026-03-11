It’s Been Six Years Since COVID-19 Became a Global Pandemic

Source: Vistaprint / Vistaprint

Today marks six years since COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic, a moment that changed daily life across the world.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced that the rapidly spreading coronavirus had reached pandemic status. At the time, more than 118,000 cases had been reported in over 110 countries. This signaled that the virus was spreading widely across the globe.

Within days of the announcement, governments and communities began taking drastic steps to slow the spread. Schools closed, travel halted, large gatherings were canceled, and millions of people suddenly shifted to working and learning from home. Everyday phrases like “social distancing” and “quarantine” quickly became part of the global vocabulary.

In the United States, the pandemic triggered a series of historic changes. Businesses shut down, unemployment surged, and hospitals faced unprecedented pressure as healthcare workers treated waves of patients. Scientists and researchers raced to develop vaccines, which became widely available by late 2020 and early 2021.

Beyond the health crisis, the pandemic reshaped many aspects of society. It accelerated remote work, transformed education, and highlighted disparities in healthcare and economic stability.

Today, while much of the world has returned to more normal routines, the impact of COVID-19 continues to influence everyday life.

Six years later, March 11 remains a reminder of the moment the world collectively faced one of the most significant public health crises in modern history.