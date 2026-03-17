Trending on the Timeline: History Made at the 2026 Oscars

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS If you want the real tea on what has the culture talking, you already know where to go. On the latest episode of the Trip After Dark podcast, DJ Misses brought the heat during her signature “Trending on the Timeline” segment. We are diving deep into a week that gave us major moments of Black excellence, historic wins, and some exciting rumors that have our community buzzing. From unforgettable award speeches to cinematic dream teams, here is a breakdown of exactly what everyone is talking about right now.

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Dressed For Success: Ruth E. Carter Drops Gems Ahead Of Making History At The Oscars… Again! The timeline lit up when Michael B. Jordan took the stage to accept his hard-earned Oscar for Best Actor. DJ Misses highlighted the pure power of his acceptance speech, where he gave genuine flowers to the legends who paved his way. He proudly named giants like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith. Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. By taking home this trophy, Jordan made incredible history. He became only the sixth Black actor in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards to win in this category. His win reminds us of the strength of our ancestors and the importance of keeping our community uplifted. As he said in his speech, the fans bet on him, and that unwavering support fueled his journey to the top.

Ryan Coogler Takes Home the Gold The celebration did not stop with Jordan. DJ Misses made sure to shout out the brilliant Ryan Coogler, who also secured a massive win at the Oscars. Coogler consistently pushes boundaries and tells stories that empower diverse voices. Watching these two brothers win on the biggest stage in Hollywood is a massive point of pride for our culture. We know they both have even more incredible projects locked in the vault, and we absolutely cannot wait to see what they deliver next.

A Coogler and Peele Horror Masterpiece? Speaking of what comes next, DJ Misses dropped a gem about a rumor currently taking over Instagram. Fans are actively manifesting a collaboration between Ryan Coogler and the mastermind of modern suspense, Jordan Peele. The timeline is begging for an “educated horror” vibe from these two visionary directors. Just thinking about the layered storytelling, cultural commentary, and cinematic thrills they could create together is enough to keep us talking for months. That dynamic duo would definitely give us something spicy and unforgettable.