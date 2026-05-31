Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

JAY-Z didn’t just perform at Roots Picnic. He spent part of his freestyle settling old scores.

Throughout the verse, Hov appeared to take direct shots at Kanye West, Dame Dash, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Jaguar Wright and even referenced one of the most controversial moments of his career.

“You’re no maniac” was aimed at Kanye West.

“Teeth fumbling” was a jab at Dame Dash.

“A rapper can’t be my opp” dismissed Drake.

“The Roc not crumbling” appeared directed at Nicki Minaj.

“Quest introduced me to Jaguar. I dunno why I still f**k wit him” was an obvious shot at Jaguar Wright, who has spent years publicly accusing and criticizing both Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Then came one of the most shocking lines of the freestyle:

“I really get under skin, ask Un how I’m playing.”

The bar references Lance “Un” Rivera, the music executive Jay Z stabbed at a New York nightclub in 1999 after Rivera was suspected of leaking Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter before its release. Jay later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and avoided prison time through a plea deal.

He also fired off:

“The jig is up, n* I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n*s looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them.”

The overall message was unmistakable. After years of criticism from former friends, business partners, rivals and industry commentators, Jay Z used one of hip hop’s biggest stages to remind everybody that he’s still standing while most of his critics are still talking.

The performance comes just weeks before Hov returns to New York for his upcoming Yankee Stadium shows, making it clear he has no interest in staying quiet heading into one of the biggest live runs of his career.

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Check out the clip below.

[VIDEO] Jay-Z Fires Shots At Kanye, Drake, Nicki, Dame Dash & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com