A Look Back At Queen Latifah’s Royal Style Moments
Queen Latifah’s Royal Style Moments Have Us Bowing Down Every Time
- Latifah is a pioneer in hip-hop, award-winning actress, and longtime advocate for women's empowerment.
- Her flawless, radiant makeup and sleek, moisturized hairstyles have made her a beauty icon.
- Latifah's regal style, from dramatic maxis to tailored suits, commands presence and confidence.
There are icons, and then there is Queen Latifah.
A pioneer in hip-hop. An award-winning actress. A producer, a businesswoman, and a longtime advocate for women’s empowerment. For decades, she has shaped culture across music, film, and television while redefining what it looks like for Black women to take up space—and own it.
And today, March 18, is her birthday. A time to reflect on her influence—from her contributions to entertainment to the ways she has inspired beauty, fashion, and hair looks that continue to show up everywhere. I mean, she is the Queen.
No one touches Queen Latifah when it comes to skin. The glow is real. The finish is always flawless. She’s mastered that bronze, soft-glam beat that never feels overdone but always lands. Nude lips, warm tones, radiant complexion—every time she steps out, it’s a reminder that she was, and still is, that girl. The original CoverGirl for us.
And then there’s the hair.
She doesn’t just wear the silk press—she owns it. At this point, she might as well trademark it. Her strands are consistently sleek, straight, and flowing with movement. Never dry. Always moisturized. Always gives you that soft, sun-kissed finish that makes you want to know her hairstylist’s name, address, and techniques.
Queen Latifah’s Style Reigns Supreme
Queen Latifah dresses like royalty—because she is. She doesn’t chase trends. She commands presence. Mini dresses? Rare. Bodycon? Not her lane.
Instead, the Living Single star leans into drama. Think sweeping maxis, extended trains, and dusters that move before she does. Feathers, satin, bold color—she’s worn it all, and she shuts it down every single time. Even when she wears a more suited look or leans more street, she adds something dramatic—like that Thom Browne cape moment.
She’ll add sparkle when she wants to. She’ll play with structure. But one thing remains, her curves are on full display and so is her confidence.
Keep scrolling to take a look back at some of her most royal style moments. These are the looks that we love, and the moments that remind us of why we always bow down.
All hail the queen. Happy Birthday!
Gallery: Queen Latifah’s Most Royal Style Moments
Met Gala (New York City)
Queen Latifah arrived at the Met Gala in New York City wearing a black gown adorned with bold floral detailing, paired with a dramatic coordinating coat that added scale and presence.
55th NAACP Image Awards (Backstage, Los Angeles)
Queen Latifah posed backstage at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles wearing a lavender gown defined by layered, petal-like texture and dramatic volume.
BET Awards 2021 (Los Angeles)
Queen Latifah shut down the BET Awards red carpet wearing Thom Browne. Her look featured a crisp white shirt, tailored skirt, and a dramatic black cape that added depth and structure.
55th NAACP Image Awards (On Stage, Los Angeles)
There were several memorable stage moments at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards, but this one still has us talking. Queen Latifah wore a black gown with exaggerated red satin sleeves and a structured neckline that added dimension to the look.
Grammy Awards (Los Angeles)
Queen Latifah attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a black ensemble layered with sheer draping and a voluminous cape that created movement throughout the look.
55th NAACP Image Awards (On Stage, Los Angeles)
This stage moment was all about the tuxedo suit. But of course, she had to make it royal, and she had to make it her. Queen Latifah wore a tailored brown tuxedo-inspired gown, styled with a long satin tie detail and sharp, structured shoulders.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Beverly Hills)
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Queen Latifah wore a red column gown paired with a feathered shawl. The detail complemented the dress’s bold red hue, adding sophistication with a touch of fun.
Red Sea International Film Festival (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)
Queen Latifah attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah wearing a turquoise caftan that bounced beautifully off her golden melanin skin—she was absolutely glowing. The look featured intricate embellishments and feathered trim for added drama.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Beverly Hills)
Queen Latifah arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills wearing a black floor-length coat embellished with crystal detailing, layered over a sleek gown.
Kennedy Center Honors (Washington, D.C.)
At the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., Queen Latifah wore a black ball gown featuring a structured bodice and a full skirt that delivered a timeless, formal silhouette.
Queen Latifah’s Royal Style Moments Have Us Bowing Down Every Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com