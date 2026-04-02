President Trump Jokes Erika Kirk Should Sue Druski Over Viral Skit

Source: Druski / other

A viral comedy skit has sparked controversy, and now President Donald Trump is weighing in.

During a recent White House Easter event, President Trump was seen speaking with Erika Kirk and suggested she take legal action following a widely circulated video by comedian Druski.

Trump Reacts to Viral Video

After greeting Erika Kirk, Trump made a comment about the situation that drew attention.

“I think you should sue him,” Trump said, referencing the comedian behind the skit.

He continued by encouraging legal action, adding, “I told her, ‘You ought to sue some of these.’ They’re jealous of Erika,” before telling her to “sue their a– off,” which reportedly drew laughter from people in the room.

The Skit That Sparked Backlash

Druski’s video, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” quickly went viral, racking up hundreds of millions of views across social media.

In the sketch, the comedian portrays a character inspired by Erika Kirk, exaggerating mannerisms and appearance as part of the satire. The video has received mixed reactions online, with some viewers finding it humorous and others criticizing it as offensive.

It’s important to mention, Druski never actually mentioned Erika Kirk by name.

Lawsuit Rumors Addressed

Following the video’s release, rumors began circulating that legal action was already being considered. However, a spokesperson for Druski denied those claims, stating that reports of a cease-and-desist were not accurate.

Erika Kirk herself has not publicly commented on the situation.

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