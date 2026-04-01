Troya Talks Taking Risks & Elevating Local Artists on ‘Freestyles’ Podcast

Source: Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

When local talent meets an empowering platform, the entire community wins.

On Episode 98 of the Freestyles podcast with host DJ Remedy sat down with 919 native Troya for a conversation that celebrated artistry, authenticity, and hustle.

Troya dropped incredible gems on everything from navigating the music industry to crafting music that truly feeds the soul.

For Carolina artists looking to make their mark, Troya stressed the importance of stepping outside familiar boundaries to grow. Reflecting on transformative experiences, like traveling to California to connect with artist LaRussell, Troya advised local creators to expand their vision.

“Don’t leave it up to just North Carolina… Get out of the spaces,” they urged, reminding artists that taking risks is essential for elevating your career.

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What makes Troya’s sound so unique? It is all about the formula. Bringing an unexpected background to the vocal booth.

Troya shared, “I have a chemistry degree, so it ain’t just rapping with me.” This analytical approach translates into a creative process Troya playfully describes as serving up “fried veggies.”

The goal is to create art that feels good but carries real, empowering substance.

“I try to get you to give you the medicine in the candy,” Troya explained. DJ Remedy echoed this exact sentiment, praising the music as “healthy” and “nourishing” for the culture.

The interview also tackled the realities of the music business, highlighting the vital need for honest feedback.

Speaking directly to DJs and industry curators, Troya kept it incredibly real: “Play what you like, don’t play nothing you don’t like. And it just is what it is.” This kind of mutual respect builds a stronger, more inclusive community for everyone involved.

With a highly anticipated new project titled No Permission on the horizon, Troya continues to empower diverse voices within the Carolina scene and beyond.

By combining raw talent with undeniable authenticity, Troya proves that staying true to your roots while reaching for new opportunities is the ultimate recipe for success.