It’s National Burrito Day: Here’s Where to Find Deals in the Triangle

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Today is National Burrito Day is being celebrated across the U.S., and plenty of spots in the Triangle are offering deals.

The holiday, held every year on the first Thursday in April, has turned into a major food event with chains and local spots dropping discounts, freebies, and limited-time offers.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s is coming with one of the best deals:

Buy one burrito or bowl, get one FREE

Available in-store and for rewards members

This is one of the easiest deals to grab today, especially if you’re pulling up with a friend.

QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is also showing love to burrito fans:

Buy an entrée and drink → get a free burrito or bowl

Must be a rewards member

It’s a solid deal if you were already planning to eat anyway.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is adding a little extra flavor:

Free “Make It Wet” upgrade (queso, red sauce, or verde) with a burrito

Plus their usual Thursday combo deal (burrito, chips, drink)

Perfect if you like your burrito loaded.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle is switching things up with:

Free delivery on orders

“Burrito Vault” game with chances to win free burritos for a year

It’s less of a straight discount, but still worth tapping in.