It’s National Burrito Day: Here’s Where to Find Deals in the Triangle
Today is National Burrito Day is being celebrated across the U.S., and plenty of spots in the Triangle are offering deals.
The holiday, held every year on the first Thursday in April, has turned into a major food event with chains and local spots dropping discounts, freebies, and limited-time offers.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s is coming with one of the best deals:
- Buy one burrito or bowl, get one FREE
- Available in-store and for rewards members
This is one of the easiest deals to grab today, especially if you’re pulling up with a friend.
QDOBA Mexican Eats
QDOBA is also showing love to burrito fans:
- Buy an entrée and drink → get a free burrito or bowl
- Must be a rewards member
It’s a solid deal if you were already planning to eat anyway.
Tijuana Flats
Tijuana Flats is adding a little extra flavor:
- Free “Make It Wet” upgrade (queso, red sauce, or verde) with a burrito
- Plus their usual Thursday combo deal (burrito, chips, drink)
Perfect if you like your burrito loaded.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle is switching things up with:
- Free delivery on orders
- “Burrito Vault” game with chances to win free burritos for a year
It’s less of a straight discount, but still worth tapping in.