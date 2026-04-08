DJ Ricoveli Talks Music and Becoming the ‘Chosen One’

DJ Ricoveli is taking his inspiring journey from the turntables to the microphone.

In episode 99 of the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast on K 97.5, the celebrated DJ and artist sat down with host DJ Remedy to reflect on his roots, his time on the road, and his evolution in the music industry.

For Ricoveli, community and authentic connections have always driven his success. His breakthrough touring opportunity started with a cultural celebration of his own making. He first met rapper No Cap at his “Rico de Mayo” pool party in Atlanta.

After No Cap saw the vibrant event on Instagram and later needed a new DJ, the two connected. Touring allowed Ricoveli to experience the country and connect with diverse communities in a new way.

“Every city, you know what I’m saying, got a lot of beautiful things to offer,” he shared.

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While he built a massive following as a DJ, his heart always belonged to songwriting. Ricoveli won his first talent show in the eighth grade and used to call into Foxy 99 as a kid to win local beat battles. He viewed the turntables as a stepping stone to empower his true voice.

“I came into DJing knowing it was gonna lead me back to being an artist somehow, some way,” Ricoveli explained.

That artistic vision shines in his meaningful single, “Chosen One.”

Ricoveli wrote the track three years ago during a difficult period, using the music to keep himself motivated. The song serves as a powerful reminder of resilience and purpose for his audience.

Drawing strength from his roots, he fondly compares his journey—from the east side of Fayetteville to attending Morehouse College—to the legacy of civil rights leaders.

Ricoveli’s story celebrates what happens when you stay true to your community. His seamless shift from DJing to making his own music empowers others to chase their dreams, proving that dedication can turn any vision into reality.