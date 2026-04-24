Queen Latifah to Deliver Commencement Speech at NC A&T

Source: Huy Doan / Red Table Talk

Award-winning artist and actress Queen Latifah is set to take the stage at North Carolina A&T State University as the commencement speaker for the spring class of 2026.

Her selection continues the university’s tradition of bringing in high-profile voices to inspire graduates, following recent speakers like Morris Chestnut and Sunny Hostin.

Latifah’s appearance comes during a major moment in her career.

She has been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 induction class, joining legendary names such as the Wu-Tang Clan, MC Lyte, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Rick Rubin.

A Career Across Music, Film, and Television

Latifah’s impact spans decades and multiple industries.

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She most recently starred in the CBS series The Equalizer and previously hosted The Queen Latifah Show. Her acting career includes standout roles in films like Chicago, Girls Trip, and The Secret Life of Bees.

Her role in Chicago earned her an Academy Award nomination, along with Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. She later picked up major awards and nominations for her performance in Life Support.

Before Hollywood, Latifah made her mark in music.

She has received multiple Grammy nominations and won Best Rap Solo Performance in 1994, while also earning recognition in jazz and traditional pop categories.

In 2006, she became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, solidifying her place as a pioneer in entertainment.

Commencement Details

Latifah will speak at both undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday, May 9, with scheduled addresses at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

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