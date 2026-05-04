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Kimberly Michelle Shares Her Journey At Her Legacy

Kimberly Michelle Shares Her Journey After Her Legacy Performance

Published on May 4, 2026

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Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson

After opening the May 2 Her Legacy event in Durham, performer Kimberly Michelle sat down with radio talent Mir.I.Am. to reflect on the musical path that shaped her into a dynamic artist who blends violin, vocals and ministry.

Michelle said her journey began early.

“I started when I was 5 playing the violin,” she said, adding that her first teacher, an African American woman, not only taught her but also gave her the instrument. “She said, ‘This is going to be your thing, Kimberly.’”

Music quickly became central to her life. She said her brother discovered she could sing when she was about 7 and began introducing her to gospel greats such as Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and John P. Kee. At the same time, her violin teacher helped her learn by ear and read music.

Related | Everything You Missed At Her Legacy 2026 With Ms. Tina Knowles

“Really, music became my life at a very young age,” Michelle said. “I have really never had a desire for anything else.”

Still, bringing her gifts together took time. Michelle told Mir.I.Am. that during the pandemic, she felt led to stop separating her singing from her violin playing.

“God really dropped it on my heart to put it all together,” she said. “I decided to put the two together and combine them and just make them one big ministry.”

That shift was not easy. Michelle said fear and rejection were real hurdles, especially when audiences did not immediately embrace her sound.

“People did not receive it at first,” she said. “But just keeping going and just believing in what God has placed in me.” She added, “I am a sole believer of never leaving any gift on the table.”

Beyond music, Michelle said she enjoys shopping, decorating, family time and outings with her husband and daughter.

Looking ahead, she shared big dreams that include working with Tyler Perry, collaborating with PJ Morton and one day meeting Oprah Winfrey. “I have so many huge dreams and so many things I want to do,” she said.

“I’m just going to check them off one by one, and I’m just enjoying the journey.”

Kimberly Michelle Shares Her Journey After Her Legacy Performance was originally published on foxync.com

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Kimberly Michelle Shares Her Journey After Her Legacy Performance

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