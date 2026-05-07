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10 Songs We Sang As Kids Without Realizing What They Meant

From “Candy Shop” to “Too Close,” here are the songs we were boldly singing as kids before realizing the lyrics were definitely meant for grown folks.

Published on May 7, 2026

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  • Many popular 90s/2000s songs had explicit lyrics that flew over kids' heads at the time.
  • Catchy beats and hooks made these songs mainstream hits despite their mature content.
  • As adults, we now realize the true meanings behind seemingly innocent song titles.
Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim
Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

If you grew up in the ‘90s or 2000s, there’s a good chance you were in the backseat, at the cookout, or dancing at family reunions singing songs word-for-word… without having a clue what the lyrics were actually about.

Now that we’re older? Yeah… some of these songs were WILD.

From coded lyrics to straight-up grown folk conversations hidden behind catchy hooks, here are some songs we definitely should not have been singing as kids.

1. “Candy Shop” – 50 Cent

50 Cent @ Dreamville Fest 2024
Source: Charles Antonio / Charles Antonio Photography

As kids, we really thought this song was about actual candy. Looking back, 50 Cent was not talking about Skittles and lollipops. The beat was catchy enough that everybody was singing along anyway.

2. “Magic Stick” – Lil’ Kim & 50 Cent

The title alone should’ve told us something, but somehow this became a song kids knew every word to. The hook was unforgettable, even if we had zero idea what anybody was talking about.

3. “Oochie Wally” – Nas & Bravehearts

Half the kids singing this song couldn’t even explain what “Oochie Wally” meant.

4. “Too Close” – Next

This one might be the ultimate “I can’t believe they let us sing this” song. As adults, the lyrics are painfully obvious. As kids? We just thought he was dancing too hard.

Dru Hill In Concert - New York, NY
Source: Dexter A. Jones / Getty

5. “Thong Song” – Sisqó

No explanation needed. Somehow this became a mainstream anthem that kids were loudly performing with full confidence.

6. “Lollipop” – Lil Wayne

Another song that sounded innocent enough on the surface until you actually listened to the lyrics as an adult. Lil Wayne definitely had an entire generation screaming “she lick me like a lollipop” without understanding a thing.

7. “Minute Man” – Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott and her collaborators were having a VERY grown conversation on this record. Meanwhile, kids were casually dancing to it at skating rinks and school parties.

8. “Juicy Fruit” – Mtume

This smooth classic sounded sweet and harmless when we were younger. Once you got older, though, you realized the song wasn’t exactly about fruit.

9. “Candy” – Cameo

Another song that tricked us with an innocent title. Family cookouts had everybody, kids included, singing along without a second thought.

Why Did We All Know These Songs?

A lot of these songs were just part of the culture. Parents played them in the car, DJs played them at parties, and radio edits made everything sound safe enough for daytime listening.

Back then, most of us were too young to understand the hidden meanings anyway. We just liked the beat. Now hearing these songs as adults feels like unlocking a secret message we somehow missed for years.

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