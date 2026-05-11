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Fluent Talks Growth, Roots and Range on DJ Remedy’s Freestyles

Published on May 11, 2026

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Artist Fluent pulled up to The Freestyles on K 97.5 for episode 102 and gave DJ Remedy a sharp look into the path that shaped his music.

During the interview, Fluent traced that journey from his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, to North Carolina, and later to Los Angeles, showing how each stop added something new to his sound.

Asked to describe where he is creatively today, Fluent kept it simple: “my flow and style right now is just current.”

He explained that his early foundation was grounded in lyric-driven rap.

“When I came in the game, I was definitely into, you know, hip hop, underground hip hop,” he said, adding, “9th Wonder did a bunch of records for me.”

That mix of roots and growth has defined his career. Fluent told Remedy that music, travel and life experience helped shape his evolution.

“Through time we evolve,” he said. “Music started changing. I started traveling, living in Los Angeles. So, like, the styles just evolve.”

Fluent’s resume reflects that range.

Remedy highlighted major names the artist has opened for, including Nas, DMX, KRS-One, Bone Thugs, Ghostface Killah, Fabolous and Wale.

Fluent also pointed to another key lesson he picked up early while working around 9th Wonder and his camp: “What I learned was consistency.”

That message landed as one of the biggest takeaways from the conversation.

With deep underground roots, major-stage experience and a style built to stay relevant, Fluent made it clear he’s still moving with purpose.

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