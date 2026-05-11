Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

WWE To Return To Atlantic City After 2 Decades

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WWE Archive
Source: WWE / Getty

2026 has not been kind to the WWE. Although it remains a profitable company, ticket sales and viewership continue to plummet, which has forced the company to not only let go of many fan-favorite wrestlers, but also ask some of its biggest stars to take a pay cut.

Hoping to make some noise and get some buzz going, WWE is making moves to help turn the tide and announced it will return to Atlantic City this coming summer, after almost two decades, for a few televised events.

According to the WWE, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will hail from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall located on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk on June 29. This will mark the first time a WWE event has been held in Atlantic City since 2008, when SmackDown was last aired from the once-popular tourist attraction.

Per WWE:

“WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. “From legendary WrestleMania moments to today’s world-class performances, Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors. Hosting Monday Night Raw at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City.”

Sounds like a plan. The only question is whether the WWE will have its WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, in the mix, as it’s been rumored that he may walk away from the company due to contractual disputes over his salary. With the WWE asking him and other superstars to take a pay cut, it’s been said that Reigns has been removed from many of their upcoming television dates as his future with the company remains in limbo.

Should the WWE let Reigns walk away to Hollywood and attempt to rebuild around other up-and-coming talent such as Jacob Fatu, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi, it would be interesting to see who would pick up the mantle as the face of the WWE for the next few years and whether or not that man could carry the company the way Roman has for the past decade.

What do you think of the WWE in 2026? Does it need some change, or are you still enjoying the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE To Return To Atlantic City After 2 Decades was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Food & Drink  |  Team CASSIUS

Chef Jernard Whips Up The Perfect Tenderloin Dinner To Impress Your Guests On ‘New Soul Kitchen’

Trending
17 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

WNBA Sneaker Culture Is On The Rise: Here Are All The Signature Shoes

21 Items
Celebrity Kids  |  Team CASSIUS

LaMelo Ball & Ana Montana Announce Birth Of Their 1st Child, LaOne & Social Media Does A Double Take

9 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Barack Obama And Larry David Are Bringing Chaos To American History With New HBO Show

Trending
31 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Meet The Black Man Quietly Sitting At The Top Of The Luxury Watch World

12 Items
Technology  |  Tron Snow

Trump Media Suffers $405.9 Million Net Loss In First Three Months of 2026

DJ Remedy Podcast Fluent Thumbnail
Entertainment  |  DJ Remedy

Fluent Talks Growth, Roots and Range on DJ Remedy’s Freestyles

Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

WWE To Return To Atlantic City After 2 Decades

News  |  Christopher Smith

Epstein Paid Trump Ally Steve Bannon's Medical Bills

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close