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1K Phew Talks Atlanta, Purpose and Trap Gospel

Published on May 13, 2026

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The Morning After 1K Phew Interview Cover
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1K Phew has hometown pride, new music and is staying true in every lane.

Atlanta showed up all through 1K Phew’s latest stop on The Morning After Interview with The Morning Hustle digital producer JeremiahLikeTheBible. The conversation opened with hometown energy, as the two joked about Bible stories that could play out in Atlanta, from David and Goliath to Jesus turning water into wine. For 1K Phew, the laughs still pointed back to something real: Atlanta raised him, shaped him and gave him the lens he carries into every record.

That same city pride runs through his latest project, Any Given Sunday. Phew described the album as intentional, full of confidence, purpose and what he called “motion.” He said the project was built to give listeners something to move to while still carrying a message. Framing it as “the soundtrack of the summer,” he leaned into championship energy and made clear this release is about celebrating the calling God gave him.

Collaboration also came up as a major theme. Phew said working with other artists is never just business. For him, it is family, community and real connection. He pointed to the chemistry behind his records and the role of trusted creatives around him, saying the best collaborations come from genuine relationships, not forced linkups.

That mindset also shapes how he moves around major names. While he has worked with gospel rap heavyweight Lecrae, Phew said being around giants only sharpened his wisdom and work ethic. Instead of losing himself in big moments, he has focused on learning while staying rooted in who he is.

His long-running connection with Zaytoven helped push that identity even further. Phew framed trap gospel not as a gimmick, but as an authentic sound that opened new doors for the genre and reached people often left out of traditional church music spaces.

Above all, Phew made one thing plain: he is not choosing between church and the hip hop culture. He is walking in both worlds with honesty, and that balance continues to define his voice.

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1K Phew Talks Atlanta, Purpose and Trap Gospel was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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