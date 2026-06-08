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Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Sunnii Mac Brings South Carolina Heat to Freestyles Podcast

Published on June 8, 2026

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South Carolina rapper Sunnii Mac made his presence felt on Episode 108 of DJ Remedy’s Freestyles podcast on K97.5, delivering a raw freestyle performance and an honest conversation about life, loss, and the music that keeps him going.

From the jump, DJ Remedy made clear he had been watching the South Carolina scene build for years.

“South Carolina is on one,” he said, praising the state’s rising momentum in hip-hop. Sunnii Mac, a 14- or 15-year-old talent by description, carried that energy with confidence and a story worth telling.

One of the first things listeners notice about Sunnii Mac is the eye patch. He addressed it directly.

“I tried to be all I could be,” he said. “Went into the military. They sent me back with an eye patch.” After four active years of service, a surgical mishap left him with the distinctive look — one he has fully embraced.

“I think I look better with it a little bit,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

His artist name carries its own backstory. A roommate at North Carolina A&T spotted him with a Sunny D bottle and started calling him “Sonny D.”

The nickname evolved, the spelling changed, and “Sunnii Mac” was born.

Loss has shaped his artistry. After losing his mother, Sunnii Mac stepped up to handle insurance, paperwork, and family responsibilities.

“It’s not just paperwork,” he said. “It’s the emotion and the energy that you have to put through to get all that stuff done.”

His single “Whiskey Thoughts” came out of grief as well — written on a reflective night and later chosen as a favorite by a cousin he lost in a car crash before a key industry meeting in Tennessee.

On the state of hip-hop, Sunnii Mac had a clear message for artists: “Just be a little more creative. Give me something else.”

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