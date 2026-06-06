NY Knicks' Historic Run Continues With NBA Finals Game 2 Win Over Spurs

Xinhua News Agency

The New York Knicks historic playoff run continues as they beat the at-home San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

It started much like Game 1 did, with the Spurs being fueled by their Frost Bank Arena crowd, which helped them end the first quarter up 34-25.

But the Knicks went on another one of their offensive runs, paired with lockdown defense, to outscore them 31-18, heading into halftime at 56-52.

They continued to pour on and share the ball with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and even Landry Shamet, dropping threes. The Spurs did get within four thanks to a Stephon Castle euro step layup, but the Knicks held on to win the quarter 84-75.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Spurs went out fighting, going on an impressive 14-0 run to tie things up at 97. Things got testy when De’Aaron Fox knocked Brunson out of bounds and started trash-talking.

But in a fury of Knicks missing threes and a challenge overturned, Anunoby headed to the line and sank all three attempts. Brunson sunk a clutch fadeaway shot, and with 7 seconds left, Victor Wembanyama missed a jumper, allowing the Knicks to win 105-104 in an all-time thriller.

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The Knicks are now up 2-0 in the Finals, and with a 13-game win streak, they haven’t lost a game in over a month.

Bridges and Brunson each dropped 20 points, but the team leader was Karl-Anthony Towns. He manages to take on the arduous task of manning Wemby while also scoring 21 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists.

“I have been on the other side where you’re a young team, and you’re trying to do a lot to win the game,” Towns said. “And I think that for us, we keep leaning on experience and we keep leaning on the word ‘execution.'”

Knicks fans were riled up outside of MSG, leading to 26 people taken in custody, 17 arrested, including one selling fake merchandise carrying a loaded gun.

Game 3 is on Monday at Madison Square Garden, and President Trump is scheduled to attend.

See social media’s reaction to the win below.