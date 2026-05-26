Tuxedo'd Trap Titan Jeezy Brings A Blizzard Of Hits To' Legend Of The Snowman' Residency, Icy Elegance Ensues [Exclusive]

Jeezy's 'Legend of the Snowman' residency combines his icy trap anthems with a cinematic, orchestral backing.

The rapper's star-studded performances include appearances from Bun B, Usher, and Fabolous, electrifying the crowd.

Jeezy's catalog remains 'more than rap,' evolving into trap testimony turned into symphony-backed survival stories.

Tuxedo’d trap titan Jeezy froze over the Las Vegas Strip for the second weekend of his residency alongside Usher, Fabolous, and Bun B, proving his ice-cold catalog can still send heat through a packed crowd.

Source: Sterling Pics

Over Memorial Day weekend, the icy icon was center stage for his “Legend of the Snowman” residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino following a triumphant opening weekend that featured appearances from 2 Chainz and YG.

Source: Sterling Pics

Source: Sterling Pics

Across both weekends, the Grammy-nominated artist delivered performances drawn from his extensive catalog while blending cinematic staging and orchestral arrangements.

During the latest stretch of shows, diamonds dripped, stylishly suited suitors sipped, and ladies in curve-caressing dresses were ready to rap along to the “trapper of the year’s” icy anthems.

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After being welcomed by DJ Ace and Jeezy’s legendary “Gangsta Grillz” collaborator, DJ Drama, the symphonic snowman took the stage backed by the Color of Noize Orchestra, conducted by Derrick Hodge and musically directed by the legendary Adam Blackstone.

Source: Sterling Pics

The orchestra’s cinematic instrumentation elevated the atmosphere inside the venue as swelling strings, booming brass, crisp woodwinds, and a thunderous rhythm section transformed the opening moments into something far grander than a traditional rap concert. The orchestra provided the perfect soundtrack as Jeezy opened with “Mr. 17.5” and they continued throughout the evening, backing the Snowman as he performed a blizzard of hits throughout three acts: “The Man, The Myth, and The Legend.”



Dressed in a sharply tailored tuxedo complete with embellished bow-tie detailing, custom cuff links, a lapel pin, and sleek Christian Louboutin shoes, the rapper looked every bit the luxury trap icon he’s evolved into as he rapped lyrics like “All a gangsta do is stay fresh,” a sentiment that embodied the evening’s dress code.

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

The Snowman’s stacked setlist turned PH Live into a trap revival as fans screamed lyrics to hits like “All There,” “I Love It,” “Standing Ovation,” “And Then What,” and “Lose My Mind,” while also erupting for Jeezy’s verses on “Geek’d Up,” “Who Dat,” and Shawty Lo’s Atlanta anthem “Dey Know.” Elsewhere in the set, the rapper powered through “Super Freak” and “Bottom of the Map,” keeping the crowd on its feet as fans bounced, rapped along, and waved their hands in unison.

Throughout the night, the orchestra added rich layering beneath Jeezy’s street tales and motivational bars, giving songs like “Trap or Die,” “Standing Ovation,” and “Lose My Mind” a dramatic, symphonic intensity. The production leaned heavily into visuals as well, particularly during “Dreaming,” which was turned into a motivational manifesto when the stage was engulfed in deep red lighting while affirmations, including “Trust Ya Process,” “Keep Going,” and “Be Undeniable,” illuminated screens behind him.

Elsewhere in the show, the crowd’s enthusiasm reached a fever pitch when Bun B’s arrival became one of the evening’s defining moments. The Southern rap legend joined Jeezy for “Trap or Die” before launching into International Players Anthem (I Choose You) and delivering the late Pimp C’s iconic verse himself, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“Rest in peace to the pimp,” Jeezy told the audience before reflecting on the influence UGK had on his own come-up. “When he put out ‘Pocket Full of Stones,’ I had pocket full of them motherf**ers, that’s a fact,” Jeezy added. Over the weekend, the apperances continued as Usher and Fabolous electrified the crowd.

Jeezy’s “Legend of the Snowman” residency arrives on the heels of his sold-out “TM:101 Live” tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. That orchestral-backed production helped pave the way for the rapper’s successful first Las Vegas residency in 2025 and the expanded return this year.

With “Legend of the Snowman,” Jeezy proves that his catalog remains “more than words” and “more than rap,” it’s trap testimony turned into symphony-backed survival stories that still resonate decades later.

How can you not give him a “Standing Ovation?”

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For ticket information and residency updates, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for additional announcements and visit legendofthesnowman.com.

Full set of remaining dates below:

Fri 6/12

Sat 6/13

Fri 6/19

Sat 6/20

Fri 6/26

Sat 6/27

Fri 7/10

Sat 7/11

Sun 7/12

Fri 7/17

Sat 7/18

Fri 7/24

Sat 7/25

Fri 7/31

Sat 8/1

Fri 8/21

Sat 8/22





Tuxedo'd Trap Titan Jeezy Brings A Blizzard Of Hits To' Legend Of The Snowman' Residency, Icy Elegance Ensues [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com