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Is Lil Wayne Secretly Engaged? Reports Say Yes

Reports claim Lil Wayne is secretly engaged, though the rapper has yet to publicly confirm the news.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Lil Wayne NBA All Star 2020
Source: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

It looks like Lil Wayne may officially be off the market.

According to TMZ reports, the rap legend is secretly engaged after reportedly proposing earlier this year to a woman in her 20s from Indiana. While Wayne himself has not publicly confirmed the news, sources close to the situation say the engagement is real.

So far, Wayne’s team has not responded publicly to the reports, but fans are already reacting online after news of the alleged engagement started circulating.

Keeping His Love Life Private

Over the years, Lil Wayne’s relationships have often made headlines.

He was previously engaged to model La’Tecia Thomas before the pair split in 2020. Before that, he was engaged to singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son. Wayne also shares a child with Lauren London and previously had a high-profile relationship with Trina.

But in recent years, Wayne has become much more private about his personal life, which may explain why this alleged engagement stayed under wraps for so long.

Fans React Online

Social media users have been surprised by the reports, especially since Wayne rarely posts about his relationships publicly anymore.

Some fans are excited to see him possibly settling down, while others are simply shocked that such a major life update stayed secret in the social media era.

Whether Wayne confirms it publicly or not, the reports have already sparked conversation online.

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