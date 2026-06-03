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Kool-Aid Pineapples Are Taking Over Social Media

Kool-Aid Pineapples are the latest viral food trend taking over social media.

Published on June 2, 2026

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Source: Olympia D / other

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, or Threads lately, chances are you’ve seen the latest food craze: Kool-Aid Pineapples.

The colorful snack has quickly become one of the biggest viral food trends of the summer, with videos racking up millions of views as creators show off bright red, pink, blue, and purple pineapple spears soaked in Kool-Aid.

What Are Kool-Aid Pineapples?

The recipe is surprisingly simple.

Most people start with a large jar of pineapple spears and pour out some of the juice. They then mix the juice with a packet of unsweetened Kool-Aid and a generous amount of sugar before pouring everything back into the jar. After sitting in the refrigerator for several hours, the pineapple absorbs the flavor and color of the drink mix.

The result is a brightly colored snack that many people describe as tasting somewhere between fruit and candy.

Popular flavors include:

  • Cherry
  • Fruit Punch
  • Watermelon
  • Grape
  • Blue Raspberry
  • Tropical Punch

As the trend has exploded online, critics have raised concerns about the amount of sugar being added to what is normally considered a healthy fruit snack.

Many viral recipes call for up to a cup of sugar in addition to the natural sugars already found in pineapple. Some nutrition experts and social media users argue that the trend essentially turns fruit into candy.

Would you try it?

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