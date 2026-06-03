Hurricanes Drop Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final to Golden Knights

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The Carolina Hurricanes are heading into Game 2 looking to bounce back after letting Game 1 slip away.

The Hurricanes fell 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, giving Vegas an early 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Carolina couldn’t have asked for a much better start. The Hurricanes came out strong and put pressure on the Golden Knights early, energizing a sold-out home crowd during the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 20 years.

But Vegas responded.

The Golden Knights battled back throughout the game and eventually completed the comeback, stealing home-ice advantage and taking the opening game of the best-of-seven series.

“It’s a tough loss for sure,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “We’ve got to get our game in better shape if we want to beat this team.”

The loss stings even more because Carolina had opportunities to put the game away.

Now Carolina faces an important Game 2 on Thursday.

Big Names in the Building

The Stanley Cup Final attracted several high-profile guests.

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick attended the game as a guest of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Belichick sat alongside the commissioner during the matchup.

Jon Scheyer, head coach of Duke men’s basketball, was also in attendance to watch the action.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

The good news for Hurricanes fans is that it’s only one game.

Carolina still has plenty of time to respond, but the team knows improvements are needed before Thursday’s matchup. The Hurricanes will look to even the series before it heads west.

Game 2 takes place Thursday night at Lenovo Center.

Read the full sport’s report here.