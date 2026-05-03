Summer Travel Trends: Why Road Trips Are Making a Comeback

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As summer approaches, many travelers are choosing the open road over crowded airports.

Road trips continue to grow in popularity because they offer flexibility, convenience, and often cost less than flying. Families can create their own schedules, make spontaneous stops, and explore places they may have otherwise overlooked.

With flight prices steadily increasing due to conflict overseas, it seems finding drivable travel locations is the new wave.

In North Carolina, destinations like the Outer Banks, Asheville, Wilmington, and the Blue Ridge Parkway remain popular choices for weekend getaways.

Travel experts say more people are prioritizing experiences over luxury, making road trips an attractive option for those looking to create memories without breaking the bank.

Whether it’s a cross-country adventure or a quick weekend escape, road trip season is officially here.