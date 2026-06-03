Key Glock is in a Different Headspace – And “Project X” is Proof

Glock's highly anticipated album 'Project X' drops June 19 with a surprise feature list.

Fame poses a greater danger than money or ego, as Glock feels constantly watched but unseen.

Patience and timing, learned from mentor Young Dolph, have shaped Glock's music release strategy.

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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

There’s a version of Key Glock that the internet thinks it knows. Quiet. Guarded. The Memphis rapper who lets his music do the talking. But when he pulled up to Holiday Season Live for a rare sit-down, he came through with something to say — and a release date to drop.

Glock confirmed that his highly anticipated album, Project X, drops June 19. The feature list? He’s keeping that locked. “I’m gonna keep it a surprise,” he said with a calm confidence that told you everything you needed to know. “I ain’t even released the track list yet.” The hosts weren’t getting anything else out of him on that front — and honestly, that restraint is part of what makes a Key Glock drop feel like an event.

When the conversation turned to his latest single “Go” — already getting spins on Hot 107.9 — Glock broke down how the record came together in the most natural way possible.

“It just came about from like, just staying up all night. From club to the studio, back to the club. And I just went back to the studio and I just turned it into a song.”

Pure instinct. No overthinking. That creative process has always been at the core of who Glock is as an artist, but what’s changed over the years is what surrounds it — the structure, the timing, the intention behind every release.

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Fame Hits Different When You Can’t See the Watchers

One of the interview’s sharpest moments came when Glock was asked what’s more dangerous — fame, money, or ego. He didn’t hesitate.

Fame.

“You got so many eyes on you, and you can’t physically see it, but it’s like you always being watched.”

It’s the kind of awareness that only comes from living it, not reading about it.

Lessons From Young Dolph

A decade into his career — Glock dropped his first tape in 2017 — he’s moved differently than most of his peers. When asked about the hardest lesson he’s learned in the music business, his answer was deliberate and direct.

“Patience with timing. I had to learn timing — just putting out music at a certain time. When I first started, I used to just be recording so much and so obsessed with putting music out that I didn’t have no structure to it. Until I got around Dolph.”

And for anyone who’s followed Glock’s journey, that influence runs deep.

Losing Young Dolph in November 2021 shook the culture. For Glock, it was personal in ways that words barely cover. On Holiday Season Live, he opened up — carefully, the way he moves — about what that relationship meant to him creatively and personally.

Asked if losing Dolph changed how he moves, Glock’s answer was grounded and direct: “Even if that didn’t happen, I’ll still be the same way. Move the same way.”

That loyalty — to himself, to the lessons, to the legacy — is what defines where Key Glock stands right now. A decade in, more focused than ever, and building toward something real.

Key Glock is in a Different Headspace – And “Project X” is Proof was originally published on hotspotatl.com