Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran, Primary Results, and New Medicaid Rules

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Sybil Wilkes delivered her signature “What We Need to Know” where she breaks down three major developments touching everything from war powers to your healthcare. Here’s what you need to keep on your radar.

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House Moves to Check the President on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure aimed at limiting President Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran without first getting approval from Congress. The vote came in at 215 to 208, with four Republicans crossing the aisle to join Democrats in support.



The resolution directs the president to pull U.S. forces out of any conflict with Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes the use of military force. It’s a significant move, but the fight isn’t over. The measure now heads to the Senate, where constitutional questions could limit just how much power it actually carries. For families with loved ones in uniform, this is a story worth watching closely.n’s legacy reminds us how Black artistry continues to shape American music.



