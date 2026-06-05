10 Years Later: How Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen" Chang...
10 Years Later: How Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Changed Hip-Hop Forever
- 'Trap Queen' broke records and launched Fetty Wap's meteoric rise in 2015.
- The song's infectious hook, production, and genuine chemistry made it an instant favorite.
- Fetty Wap's melodic style paved the way for a generation of artists blurring rap and singing.
10 Years Later: How Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Changed Hip-Hop Forever
It’s hard to believe it’s been more than a decade since Fetty Wap took over the airwaves with “Trap Queen.”
Released in 2014 before exploding into a global hit in 2015, “Trap Queen” became one of the defining songs of the decade and introduced the world to the New Jersey artist’s unique blend of melodic rap, singing, and storytelling.
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At a time when hip-hop was rapidly evolving, Fetty Wap’s sound felt fresh.
The song’s catchy hook, memorable production, and genuine chemistry between Fetty and the woman he affectionately called his “Trap Queen” helped make it an instant favorite.
A Record-Breaking Rise
“Trap Queen” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped launch one of the most impressive breakout years in recent hip-hop history.
Following the success of the song, Fetty Wap scored hit after hit, including:
- 679
- My Way
- Again
- RGF Island
In 2015, he became the first male rapper since Eminem to have four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Top 10.
More Than Just A Hit
What made “Trap Queen” special wasn’t just the numbers.
The song became a cultural moment. It inspired memes, dance videos, remixes, and countless social media captions. Even people who didn’t regularly listen to hip-hop knew every word to the chorus.
The phrase “Trap Queen” quickly entered pop culture vocabulary and became one of the most recognizable song titles of the 2010s.
Where Is Fetty Wap Now?
While his career has seen ups and downs over the years, Fetty Wap’s impact on modern rap remains undeniable. His melodic style helped pave the way for a generation of artists who blurred the lines between singing and rapping.
Even today, “Trap Queen” remains a staple at parties, cookouts, clubs, and throwback playlists.
10 Years Later
A decade later, “Trap Queen” still feels like a time capsule of one of hip-hop’s most exciting eras.
Whether you remember hearing it for the first time on the radio, blasting it in the car with friends, or seeing everyone post the lyrics online, the song’s impact is impossible to ignore.
Ten years later, one question remains:
Is “Trap Queen” one of the greatest hip-hop songs of the 2010s? Let us know your thoughts.
10 Years Later: How Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Changed Hip-Hop Forever was originally published on hot1009.com