Boosie on His C Murder Brotherhood, New Music & His Relentless Hustle

Boosie prioritizes fatherhood, celebrating his kids' accomplishments with pride.

Boosie's prolific music output includes collaborations and a new streaming platform.

Boosie's bond with incarcerated friend C Murder reflects genuine loyalty beyond just music.

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When Boosie stepped into the building with Incognito the energy shifted immediately, he came through with full confidence, that signature no-filter, no-apologies presence that’s kept his community rocking with him for years. Real ones know, and this interview reminded everybody exactly why Boosie stays relevant.

Dad Mode First

Before anybody could even get into the music, Boosie had to shout out his kids. Graduation season had him glowing, especially behind his son’s straight-A report card.

“Not one B,” he said proudly. “I raised them right.”

Nine kids deep and still talking about wanting a tenth, Boosie makes it clear that fatherhood isn’t just a title for him, it’s his foundation. Even on Father’s Day, when he had two shows lined up back to back, he made sure to get home and be present with his children. All the outside noise fades when family is the main thing.

The Bag Is Packed and the Music Is Coming

Boosie is not letting up. He’s already got Gangster Melodies and Cadillac Music in rotation, and there’s a whole lot more locked and loaded. My Deepest Thoughts is on deck, plus collabs with BG, Daz, and his longtime brother Webbie.

“I feel like no duo ever better than me and Webbie,” he said, with a Universal and Sony release in the pipeline to back it up.

He’s also finishing an album with C Murder, with just one verse from Snoop Dogg standing between the fans and that project dropping.

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A Brotherhood That Goes Beyond Music

Some of the realest moments in the whole interview came when Boosie opened up about C Murder. It was C Murder’s Bossellini album that put Boosie on his path, and the bond they built while incarcerated together is something that clearly still hits deep.

“C Murder was like my big brother in jail,” he said. “That was my bed partner… that become your real brother.”

That’s not just loyalty for the ‘gram. That’s a genuine connection, and Boosie keeps honoring it every chance he gets.

Building an Empire Beyond the Booth

Boosie’s vision goes way further than music. He’s got four films ready to release on July 4th and just unveiled Boosted Network, his own streaming platform loaded with interviews, movies, and merch.

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“My own Netflix,” he said simply. And when Boosie says it like that, you believe him.

The entrepreneur side of Boosie is just as sharp as the artist side, and he’s building something that’s going to outlast any single record.

Always Authentic, Always Himself

Throughout the whole sit-down, Boosie stayed true to form. He touched on social media’s toll on mental health, promoted his upcoming pool party at his estate, and kept every opinion fully his own. No PR filter. No script.

When the closing chant hit and the interview wrapped, the message was simple: Boosie is still that guy. Hardworking, community-rooted, and unapologetically real from start to finish.

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Boosie on His C Murder Brotherhood, New Music & His Relentless Hustle was originally published on blackamericaweb.com