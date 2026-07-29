Welcome to Taffy Land: Taffy Babii Talks Debut Album, Viral Fame, and Her Next Move

Taffy Babii's debut album 'Taffy Land' gives insight into her artistry and what she brings to the table.

The 'Taffy Twirl' dance spawned from her hit 'Feeling on My Body', empowering women to get sexy in the club.

Inspired by the City Girls, Taffy is proud to add her voice to the growing female rap movement.

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When Taffy Babii stepped onto the set of Posted on the Corner with hosts Incognito and DJ Misses, the energy shifted immediately. The rising rapper, born Mon’nique, came ready to talk her come-up, her music, and everything she’s cooking up next. And true to form, she served the tea hot — so hot, as she put it, “you gonna have to keep a fire extinguisher on your hip.”

The Album: Taffy Land

Her debut project, Taffy Land, is out now with 12 tracks. Taffy described it as a full look into who she is as an artist. “Just giving everybody more insight of the artist that I am and what I’m bringing to the table,” she said. The first record she cut for the album was her breakout smash “Feeling on My Body,” followed by “Kissing and Cuddling” and “Bill Money.” She recently shot the video for “Kissing and Cuddling” too, executive producing the whole thing herself and linking with Chicago choreographer AJ in the Making.

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Going Viral and the Taffy Twirl

This time last year, Taffy was twerking on a yacht in Miami and playing “Feeling on My Body” for family in New Orleans, not knowing it would blow. Then it did. The song spawned the Taffy Twirl, a dance the girls now do everywhere her record plays. “It’s a feeling of empowerment,” she said, “just knowing how much power I hold that I can set a trend and have the whole world doing it.” She loves that it lets ladies get sexy in the club without doing too much.

Taffy keeps it real about her nightlife roots. She worked as a dancer before locking back into the studio, and she says the hustle isn’t that different. “You got good customer service skills,” she laughed. For women trying to chase their own dreams, her advice was straight to the point: “Set your goal. Be consistent. Stay focused and go hard 110% every day.”

City Girls Inspired the Movement

She credits the City Girls for lighting the spark back in 2017, right out of high school. Now she’s proud to add her voice to the female rap wave, standing alongside artists lifting each other up.

Music is just the beginning. Taffy has her sights set on fashion, modeling, and beauty. “Businesses on business, entrepreneur, everything,” she said. With the girls and the fans behind her, Taffy Baby is stacking wins and building something bigger. Download and stream Taffy Land now.

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Welcome to Taffy Land: Taffy Babii Talks Debut Album, Viral Fame, and Her Next Move was originally published on blackamericaweb.com