North Carolina Gas Prices Fall Below National Average

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Drivers in North Carolina are finally getting a little relief at the pump.

According to the latest data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.78, which is lower than the current national average of $4.16 per gallon.

While prices remain significantly higher than many drivers were paying at the beginning of the year, recent weeks have brought some improvement as oil prices have stabilized and concerns about global supply disruptions have eased.

How North Carolina Compares

North Carolina continues to rank among the less expensive states for gas prices despite the increases seen throughout 2026.

Drivers in neighboring states such as South Carolina and Georgia are paying similar prices, while states like California, Washington, and Hawaii continue to see some of the highest gas prices in the country.

Gas prices can also vary widely across North Carolina depending on where you live. Urban areas and major travel corridors often see higher prices, while some rural communities may offer lower-cost fuel options.

Why Gas Prices Increased This Year

Fuel prices surged earlier this year as tensions in the Middle East raised concerns about global oil supplies. Because crude oil is the primary ingredient used to make gasoline, any disruption in the global oil market can quickly affect prices at the pump.

At one point in May, North Carolina’s statewide average climbed above $4 per gallon as drivers felt the impact of rising crude oil prices. Since then, prices have gradually moved lower.

What Drivers Can Expect

Industry analysts say gas prices may continue to fluctuate throughout the summer travel season. Increased demand from vacation travelers could put upward pressure on prices, but lower oil prices could help prevent another major spike.

For now, North Carolina drivers are paying less than the national average, but many are still spending significantly more to fill up than they were a year ago.

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