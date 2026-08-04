Can't Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals
Can’t Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals
There’s no better excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth than National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, celebrated each year on August 4. Whether you prefer them warm and gooey, crispy around the edges, or loaded with extra chocolate chips, this beloved dessert has remained an American favorite for generations.
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To celebrate the occasion, many bakeries, restaurants, and cookie shops are offering special deals, freebies, and limited-time treats.
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Here’s where you can score the sweetest National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day offers and enjoy one of America’s most iconic desserts.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Order any Pizookie for $5
Burger King
Royal Perks members can redeem 150 crowns for two cookies in the chain’s app and at participating restaurants.
Cheryl’s Cookies
Customers can order treats starting at $1 per cookie. Additionally, the brand is offering 20% off all orders $49+ through Aug. 31 with the code CCO20.
Crumbl
Through Aug. 8, Crumbl customers can get a free 12-ounce Dirty Soda at select locations. The drink voucher is available in the chain’s app.
Insomnia Cookies
Buy one eligible warm chocolate chunk cookie for regular price will get a second cookie of equal or lesser value free at participating locations.
Nothing Bundt Cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes customers who buy a Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundtlet will get 100 rewards points.
PJ’s Coffee
Purchase any beverage and enjoy a warm, delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie for just $1.
Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery
A chance to win a $500 Tiff’s Treats gift card!
Tate’s Bake Shop
Free froyo topped with a Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Sweet Loren’s
20% off all cookie dough products on Shopify between Aug. 3 — 5 with the code SWEET20
Saratoga Dessert Bar
FREE chocolate chip cookie.
Edible
One free Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie (no purchase necessary)
DoubleTree by Hilton
FREE warm chocolate chip cookie at the front desk (no booking necessary!)
Gregory’s Coffe
Get a freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookie FREE with any purchase. Exclusively with the Gregorys App.
Chick-fil-A
FREE Chocolate Chunk Cookie at participating locations
The Famous 4th Street Cookies
$1 chocolate chip cookies.
Can’t Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals was originally published on blackamericaweb.com