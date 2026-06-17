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The grand opening of Barack Obama’s Presidential Center is shaping up to be a historic moment for Chicago and beyond.

To mark the occasion, the former president is celebrating with one of his greatest passions, music.

The opening ceremony will feature performances from an impressive lineup of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder Bono and The Edge, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, Christian Aguilera, Common, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots, and Tems.

Closing out the festivities will be performances from youth organizations Uniting Voices and Guitars Over Guns, highlighting the next generation of talents and leadership.

Located in Chicago’s Jackson Park, the Obama Presidential Center represents a major investment in the city that helped shape Obama’s political journey. The grand opening ceremony of the fully digital presidential library is scheduled for June 18, with doors opening at 11 a.m. CT at 6001 South Stony Island Avenue.

Both Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are expected to deliver remarks during the event.

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, described the celebration as a moment designed to inspire people both locally and around the world.

“The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.”

The opening of the Obama Presidential Center is set to be one for the books.

Common, The Roots, & More Set To Perform At Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening was originally published on hiphopwired.com