Rod Wave Is Coming Back to Raleigh, and Fridayy Is Joining the Tour

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Rod Wave is officially heading back to North Carolina.

The chart-topping rapper and singer has announced his 2026 Don’t Look Down Tour, and Raleigh is one of the stops. Fans will be able to catch Rod Wave live at Lenovo Center on September 15 as part of what is being billed as his biggest headlining tour to date.

Adding even more excitement to the announcement, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Fridayy has revealed that he’ll be joining the tour as a special guest.

Rod Wave Returns With New Music

The tour comes in support of Rod Wave’s upcoming album, Don’t Look Down, which is scheduled for release on August 28 through Alamo Records.

The project follows his 2024 album Last Lap, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and continued his streak as one of the most successful artists in hip-hop and R&B.

Over the past several years, Rod Wave has built a loyal fanbase through emotionally honest records like:

“Heart on Ice”

“Tombstone”

“Street Runner”

“Fight the Feeling”

“Great Gatsby”

“By Your Side”

His ability to blend rap, soul, and storytelling has made him one of the most unique voices in music today.

Fridayy Joins the Tour

Fans are also excited to see Fridayy added to the lineup.

The Philadelphia native has quickly become one of the most sought-after artists in music. He’s known for his powerful vocals and songwriting and has collaborated with artists including DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Drake.

Fridayy’s breakout moment came on DJ Khaled’s hit “God Did,” and he’s continued building momentum with solo records like “When It Comes to You,” “Don’t Give It Away,” and “Baddest in the Room.”

His addition gives the tour a strong R&B element that should pair well with Rod Wave’s emotional catalog.

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Ticket Information

Artist presales began June 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

General ticket sales start June 26 at 1 p.m. local time. VIP packages and platinum ticket options will also be available.

Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sept. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sept. 17 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 1 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Oct. 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Oct. 7 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Oct. 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Oct. 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Oct. 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Nov. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Nov. 6 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Nov. 14 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena