Rod Wave Is Coming Back to Raleigh, and Fridayy Is Joining the Tour
Rod Wave is officially heading back to North Carolina.
The chart-topping rapper and singer has announced his 2026 Don’t Look Down Tour, and Raleigh is one of the stops. Fans will be able to catch Rod Wave live at Lenovo Center on September 15 as part of what is being billed as his biggest headlining tour to date.
Adding even more excitement to the announcement, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Fridayy has revealed that he’ll be joining the tour as a special guest.
Rod Wave Returns With New Music
The tour comes in support of Rod Wave’s upcoming album, Don’t Look Down, which is scheduled for release on August 28 through Alamo Records.
The project follows his 2024 album Last Lap, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and continued his streak as one of the most successful artists in hip-hop and R&B.
Over the past several years, Rod Wave has built a loyal fanbase through emotionally honest records like:
- “Heart on Ice”
- “Tombstone”
- “Street Runner”
- “Fight the Feeling”
- “Great Gatsby”
- “By Your Side”
His ability to blend rap, soul, and storytelling has made him one of the most unique voices in music today.
Fridayy Joins the Tour
Fans are also excited to see Fridayy added to the lineup.
The Philadelphia native has quickly become one of the most sought-after artists in music. He’s known for his powerful vocals and songwriting and has collaborated with artists including DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Drake.
Fridayy’s breakout moment came on DJ Khaled’s hit “God Did,” and he’s continued building momentum with solo records like “When It Comes to You,” “Don’t Give It Away,” and “Baddest in the Room.”
His addition gives the tour a strong R&B element that should pair well with Rod Wave’s emotional catalog.
Ticket Information
Artist presales began June 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
General ticket sales start June 26 at 1 p.m. local time. VIP packages and platinum ticket options will also be available.
Full Don’t Look Down Tour Dates
- Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sept. 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Sept. 17 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- Sept. 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sept. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Oct. 1 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
- Oct. 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- Oct. 7 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Oct. 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Oct. 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Oct. 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Oct. 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Oct. 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Nov. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Nov. 6 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Nov. 14 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
- Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena