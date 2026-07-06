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Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger's Wife For Defamation

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Francesca Amiker, who co-hosts a morning show with Big Tigger, is suing Tigger's wife, Alicia Brown, for defamation.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Francesca Amiker found herself in the center of an ongoing dispute happening between her morning show co-host, Big Tigger, and his wife, Alicia Brown. Francesca Amiker, who was accused by Ms. Brown of allegedly exchanging text messages with Big Tigger, sued her co-host’s wife for defamation.

Atlanta outlet WXIA reports that Francesca Amiker filed the defamation lawsuit on June 30 at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Amiker claims that Brown took to social media and shared accusations that she and Big Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, were involved in a relationship and suggested that their union led to her divorce from the radio host.

Amiker said that because of Brown’s claims connected to Tigger, she’s endured online threats and insults, and has lost out on brand deals and public appearances due to how the claims tainted her reputation and business standing.

Brown responded to Amiker’s claim with a statement of her own.

“At this time, we respectfully ask for patience and understanding as the legal process moves forward. We trust the courts to evaluate the evidence fairly and reach the appropriate conclusions. When it is appropriate and legally advisable, Alicia will address all matters further,” the statement read.

Photo: Getty

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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