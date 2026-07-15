Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Social Media Wants Tory Lanez To Go Away & Do His Jail Bid

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way

Also, it says a lot that Lanez is still finding ways to make money after shooting a Black woman, and people are proudly supporting him.

Published on July 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • After two tracks leaked on the internet, leading people to wonder if they are real or AI-produced, TMZ Hip Hop shared exclusive details from sources close to the matter, confirming the Canadian musician who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a double album.
  • According to the celebrity gossip site, the artwork for the project, which features a man with his face wrapped in a red cloth, is a reference to the brutal prison attack he was involved in, where he claims he was stabbed 16 times by another inmate and suffered two collapsed lungs and permanent facial scarring.
  • Of course, his fans are excited to hear new music from him, and others are hilariously comparing him to Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) from the hit Fox drama, Empire, who famously made a song called "Snitch Bitch" while he was locked up on the show.
Social Media Wants Tory Lanez To Go Away & Do His Jail Bid
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / Tory Lanez

Felon Tory Lanez isn’t letting his 10-year bid behind bars stop him from giving his “umbrellas,” aka fans, new auto-tuned jams.

After two tracks leaked on the internet, leading people to wonder if they are real or AI-produced, TMZ Hip Hop shared exclusive details from sources close to the matter, confirming the Canadian musician who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a double album.

Lanez then hopped on social media, sharing the news about the album and sharing the artwork for the double-album project.

TMZ Hip Hop also notes that one disc will be devoted to him “rapping” while the other will focus on him “singing.”

Oh joy (insert sarcasm).

According to the celebrity gossip site, the artwork for the project, which features a man with his face wrapped in a red cloth, is a reference to the brutal prison attack he was involved in, where he claims he was stabbed 16 times by another inmate and suffered two collapsed lungs and permanent facial scarring.

Insert eye roll.

Of course, his fans are excited to hear new music from him, and others are hilariously comparing him to Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) from the hit Fox drama, Empire, who famously made a song called “Snitch Bitch” while he was locked up on the show.

Also, it says a lot that Lanez is still finding ways to make money after shooting a Black woman, and people are proudly supporting him.

That’s a whole other story.

Add this album to the list of music we WON’T be excited for.

You can see more reactions below.

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
2 Items
Pop Culture  |  Martin Berrios

Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She's "Scared Of Love" After Past Relationships

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way

Entertainment  |  Weso

Teyana Taylor Thanks JAŸ-Z For Sharing The Stage At Yankee Stadium

14 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Man Fired After Sending Racist Message To WNBA Star Chelsea Gray

13 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Money, Cash, Woes?: Ebro & Rosenberg Angrily Clash On-Air

7 Items
Soccer  |  Martin Berrios

Louis Vuitton Gives The 2026 World Cup Trophy Trunk A Luxurious Upgrade

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

Entertainment  |  Weso

Pooh Shiesty’s Father Denied Request To Loosen Bond Conditions Amid Kidnapping Case

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

38 Spesh & Jadakiss Seemingly Up The Stakes In Their Feud

15 Items
Entertainment  |  Matty Willz

Tory Lanez to Drop Double Album: Who Else Released Music Behind Bars?

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close