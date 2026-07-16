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Lupe Fiasco Announces Tour With B.o.B & Gym Class Heroes

Lupe Fiasco Announces Tour With B.o.B & Gym Class Heroes

Lupe Fiasco's upcoming tour will feature fellow former Atlantic Records-related acts, B.o.B and the Gym Class Heroes band.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Lupe Fiasco has garnered a lot of attention lately for his observations on Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and lyricism. While the rapper and educator could easily rest on his laurels, Lupe Fiasco will hit the road later this year for a national tour with support from fellow former Atlantic Records artists, B.o.B and Gym Class Heroes.

The announcement of the Back To Basics Tour was made via Lupe Fiasco’s Instagram page, which shows off the tour poster featuring the Chicago MC, Gym Class Heroes lead vocalist Travie McCoy, and B.o.B, who is serving as a special guest for the run.

The Back To Basics Tour kicks off on September 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, hitting 19 cities overall, before ending on October 25 in Pinellas Park, Florida. A pre-sale event has since passed, but general ticket sales launch on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. local.

McCoy and B.o.B also shared the tour announcement via their social media pages. Lupe and B.o.B have collaborated in the past on the track “Past My Shades” from B.o.B’s debut album, B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray.

While the aforementioned rappers don’t have any recorded collaborations with Gym Class Heroes, they’re all known as great live performers and certainly shared similar moments in the spotlight before branching off into other creative endeavors.

Check out the Back To Basics Tour posts from Lupe Fiasco, B.o.B and Travie McCoy below.

Visit this link for ticket information. Scroll down for the tour dates.

Photo: Getty

Lupe Fiasco Announces Tour With B.o.B & Gym Class Heroes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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