Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Drake Trolls LeBron With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” Shirt

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Drake may have taken another shot at his former friend, LeBron James.

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake may have taken another shot at his former friend, LeBron James.

While the basketball world waits to see where King James will play next, Drizzy appears to have other things on his mind. During his NOCTA Manor event, the OVO rapper unveiled a new T-shirt from his clothing line that reads, “The only LeBron I rate is Juan.”

The shirt seemingly references Spanish padel star Juan Lebròn Chincoa while throwing an alleged jab at the NBA legend. Needless to say, social media quickly connected the dots.

The latest troll is just another chapter in what’s become one of Hip-Hop’s most unexpected fallouts. Drake and LeBron were once very close, before the shift occurred.

That all appeared to change once the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef popped off. As battle lines were drawn throughout the industry, LeBron was spotted enjoying Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” on multiple occasions, a move many fans believe created the division.

Earlier this year, LeBron’s longtime business partner Rich Paul suggested that reconciliation between the two isn’t off the table.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s important for adults to really reconcile down the road and stay out of that… I don’t get involved in any of that. For me, it’s just about allowing time to pass and hopefully, people can reconcile their differences”

At this point, Drake doesn’t seem ready to let up on his former friend.

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Watch Adrien Broner React Live To Finding Out He’s Being Sued For Sexual Assault

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Comments
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Culture  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Martell Mixes It Up At Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 In The Big Easy

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Scorned For Erasing Fallen Soldiers From Casualty List

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Panthers' Pass Rush Takes a Hit, Nic Scourton Tears ACL on Camp's Opening Day

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Nightclub Brawl

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Signs 2-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers, Social Media Explodes

Comments
Local  |  Deion Allen

REPORT: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

Comments
17 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close