Parents Say Back-to-School Shopping Is More Expensive Than Ever

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

If it feels like back-to-school shopping is costing more this year, you’re not alone!

A new Good Morning America/Ipsos poll found that the majority of parents believe school supplies, clothing, and other back-to-school essentials are more expensive than they were a year ago. As a result, families expect to spend an average of nearly $900 per child to get ready for the new school year.

Most Parents Notice Higher Prices

According to the survey, 68% of parents with children in kindergarten through 12th grade say the items they typically purchase for back-to-school shopping cost more this year than they did last year.

Another 30% say prices have stayed about the same.

Despite the rising costs, many families say they’ll try to stick to their budgets.

About 40% of parents expect to spend more this year, while 46% plan to spend about the same as last year. Only 13% believe they’ll spend less.

High School Students Cost the Most

The survey found that parents of older students are preparing to spend significantly more on clothing and shoes than those with younger children.

On average, parents expect to spend:

$332 on clothing and shoes for high school students

on clothing and shoes for high school students $290 for middle school students

for middle school students $218 for elementary school students

The difference likely reflects older students wanting trendier clothing, brand-name shoes, and more expensive school supplies.

Spending Varies by Household

The poll also found differences in expected spending among parents from different backgrounds.

On average, Black parents expect to spend the most on clothing and shoes at $447 per child. Hispanic parents expect to spend about $300, while White parents anticipate spending $239. Asian parents reported the lowest average at $211.

Looking for Ways to Save

With costs continuing to climb, many families are turning to back-to-school sales, tax-free weekends, coupons, and online discounts to stretch their budgets.

Experts also recommend shopping early, comparing prices across retailers, and reusing supplies from previous school years whenever possible.

Read the full story here.