Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look

Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Rockstar Games offered its official extended look at its anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI on Netflix Thursday, August 27.

Aside from it being a popular game in the franchise for its unexpected heists, missions, characters, and unhinged gameplay, the Grand Theft Auto franchise is also known to have phenomenal in-game soundtracks.

Related | 8 Things We Learned About GTA VI From Netflix’s Extended Look

GTA VI is no different, as fans all over pinpointed certain songs they heard from the extended look on Netflix, including big rap names like Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, Tay Keith and more.

So here is a list of every song we heard in the Grand Theft Auto VI extended look.