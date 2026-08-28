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Biggest Takeaways From Rod Wave’s New Album ‘Don’t Look Down’

After a few pushbacks, Rod Wave has finally released his new album, Don’t Look Down.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Poster for the "Cash Money No Limit Tour" featuring Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Silkk the Shocker, B.G., Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa, and Mr. Serv-On, with special guest Lil Boosie, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on September 19.
A man in a suit and tie stands against a wooden wall, with album artwork for "Don't Look Down" by Rod Wave displayed behind him.
Source: @rodwave / Instagram

After a few pushbacks, Rod Wave has finally released his new album, Don’t Look Down.

The Florida artist has quickly built a cult following, with fans eagerly waiting for new music. His last release, Last Lap, arrived in 2024 and featured standout tracks like “Passport Junkie,” “Last Lap” and “25.”

The 2024 project also kept the features to a minimum, with appearances from Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and Lil Yachty.

Fast-forward to Don’t Look Down, and Wave followed a similar approach, keeping the guest appearances limited. The artists who made the final cut are Luv Von, Hazlett and Aimee Carty.

Less than 24 hours after its release, fans have already been gravitating toward Track 4, “Hustle,” which Wave also accompanied with a visual.

During his latest press run, Wave also finally explained why he reached out to NFL quarterback Bryce Young.

“Me and Bryce Young chopped it, he’s a good dude. I reached out to him because I was really online watching sh*t, and people were posting stuff, relationship stuff, I just wanted to hit him and let him know, life go on dog.”

For context, Young was benched at the time and was also going through a public breakup. Wave decided to reach out and offer some words of encouragement during a difficult period.

Now, with a brand-new body of work and the support of Bryce Young and his loyal fanbase, Rod Wave has plenty for listeners to vibe to.

Check out some of our early takeaways from Rod Wave’s new album, Don’t Look Down.

Rod Wave speaks on his journey with sobriety on “Look At Me Momma.”

Rod Wave opens up on his new album about grieving the loss of his Uncle D and the struggles he’s faced while navigating the grief.

Best song: “Florida Boy”

Rod Wave flips Lil Wayne’s verse on “Every Girl In The World” on “One More Time,” reworking the opening line “I like a long hair thick red bone…”

Rod Wave gives every stage of love on his new album, Don’t Look Down: Meeting someone new, honeymoon stage, & heartbreak.

Biggest Takeaways From Rod Wave’s New Album ‘Don’t Look Down’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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