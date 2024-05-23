10 Memorial Day Beauty Sales You’ll Want To Shop ASAP

The end of May is officially upon us, and that means one thing — Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon. Naturally, rest and relaxation and some good BBQ are at the top of most folks’ minds when they need a break. However, the highly anticipated holiday also ushers in one of our favorite pastimes at Hello Beautiful — shopping beauty sales. And by the looks of it, tons of Memorial Day beauty sales will pique the interest of beauty aficionados.
Sifting through beauty sales can be tedious, especially when figuring out which is worth your time and gentle on your wallet. With that in mind, we’ve decided to do the heavy lifting for you. If you have your eye on press-on nails and gel stickers, we’ve got you covered. For skincare mavens looking to serve face, there are a few brands that can make your skin goals a reality. And, of course, folks who love to deliver a fresh and vibrant beauty beat will find many makeup sales to their liking.
Keep in mind that many Memorial Day beauty sales kick-off ahead of the holiday. So, it’s important to spring into action and grab your faves while they are still available.
If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill! It’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your trusty credit card, stretch your fingers, and prepare to take advantage. From body care to makeup, here are 10 Memorial Day beauty sales to help you fill your arsenal accordingly.
Happy Shopping, and, of course, we hope that you have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend.
1. Completely BareSource:Courtesy of Completely Bare
Hair removal can be a pain in the behind — from pesky ingrown hairs to irritation. However, Completely Bare is on a mission to help beauty mavens navigate the hair removal process unscathed. The brand offers a slew of products, including hair removal creams, hair minimizers, and bump eliminators, to ensure you can flaunt stubble-free, healthy-looking skin. From May 17 to May 27, enjoy 20% off all products with code CBSUMMER2024.
2. Fig.1Source:Courtesy of Fig.1
You can never go wrong with stocking your skincare collection with innovations from Fig.1. The brand, led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Courtney Rubin and entrepreneurial powerhouse Kimmy Scotti, provides various affordable, high-quality skincare products. From micellar oil cleansers to exfoliating body polishes, you’ll be able to find products that can address your concerns from head to toe. Enjoy 25% off sitewide from May 22 to May 27. Plus, orders over $50 will include a free tote.
3. Future SocietySource:Courtesy of Future Society
Looking to jazz up your fragrance collection? Future Society can make it happen. The brand, which is determined to change the future of fragrance by using extinct flowers and biotechnology, offers scents that showcase the beauty of nature. Enjoy 15% off all full-sized products from May 24 to May 27.Shop Now
4. MAKE BeautySource:Courtesy of MAKE Beauty
Makeup and skincare go hand in hand. There is no way to pull off a gorgeous beat without utilizing the right products and keeping your skincare game on lock. Thanks to MAKE Beauty, you can kill two birds with one stone. The brand offers makeup and skincare essentials that allow you to craft your desired beauty look. Enjoy 20% off sitewide from May 20 to May 27.Shop Now
5. SaltairSource:Courtesy of Saltair
At Saltair, the brand believes that skincare is body care. As such, the brand offers various products formulated with botanicals, oils, and active ingredients that help you achieve and maintain healthy skin. Enjoy 15% off select items and score a free candle on orders $75+ from May 23 to May 27.Shop Now
6. Dashing DivaSource:Courtesy of Dashing Diva
It’s time to pay attention to your claws! Whether you’re a self-proclaimed press-on nail maven or partial to using gel nail stickers, Dashing Diva has all that you need to elevate your nail game. In addition, the brand offers a slew of nail care essentials to help you keep your grooming routine in order. Enjoy 25% off sitewide from May 23 to May 28 with code SUNNYDAYS.Shop Now
7. RedkenSource:Courtesy of Redken
There’s a reason why Redken continues to be a notable brand in the haircare space. Not only is the brand beloved by professional hairstylists, but Redken offers a slew of hair essentials suitable for all textures. From May 23 to May 27, enjoy two free minis (Frizz Dismiss Shampoo + Conditioner, All Soft Moisture Restore + Deep Clean Dry Shampoo) with a $25+ order, three free minis with a $50+, and four free minis with a $75+ order with code WKND24.Shop Now
8. Vacation Inc.Source:Courteay of Vacation Inc.
As the sun shines brighter through Memorial Day weekend and beyond, adding sunscreen to your beauty routine is imperative. Vacation Inc. offers various sunscreen and bronzing options—from browning lotions to sunscreen gels—to keep your skin safe in the sun.
Remember, you should always wear sunscreen daily, even when it’s cloudy out, to protect your skin from harmful sun rays. Enjoy 20% off sitewide from May 24 to May 27 — no code needed.
9. My Secret ScentSource:Courtesy of My Secret Scent
Affordable luxury is a practice we can get behind in the beauty space. Luxury candle and skincare brand My Secret Scent is known for its impressive line of products that cater to folks who take their self-care and wellness seriously. The brand offers a range of body oils, body butters, and shower essentials to help you get the R&R you crave. Enjoy free shipping with code FRIENDS10 on all orders from May 23 to May 28.Shop Now
10. CYKLARSource:Courtesy of CYKLAR
CYKLAR may be new to you, but it’s a brand that deserves a permanent space in your beauty routine. With only one lone product on its lineup — for now — CYKLAR’s mission is to create products with multisensory formulas that are good for your skin and well-being. The brand’s body butter is formulated with botanicals, antioxidants, and skin-loving ingredients to help you reveal radiant skin. In addition, the brand takes on a minimalist packaging approach and encourages shoppers to reuse their vessels. Enjoy free shipping on all orders from May 24 to May 27.Shop Now