Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips

| 06.26.24
Dismiss
Shannon Sharpe On the red carpet

Source: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Former NFL player and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe has created a major second wind in his career as a media spokesperson, first as co-host of Undisputed (a daily talk show by Fox Sports), and now as the sole proprietor and host of his mega-successful weekly podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’.

‘Club Shay Shay’ content has not only broken the internet (especially in 2024), but also caused quite a few frenzies. The interviews are entertaining, informative, and definitely get the people talking!

 

Katt Williams Interview on Club Shay Shay

Rickey Smiley responds to Katt Williams:

“We genuinely wish Katt Williams nothing but the best.” 

 

Mo’Nique’s Interview on Club Shay Shay

D.L. Hughley responds to Mo’Nique:

“It also befuddles the s*** out of me how [she can] be offended about anything, as much s*** as she talks…Mo’Nique is a liar.”

 

Kel Mitchell’s Interview on Club Shay Shay

Tyisha Hampton, Kel’s ex-wife, responds to Kel Mitchell:

“It’s kind of odd how your memory works…do you remember me catching you with a man?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

SCROLL TO SEE OUR LIST OF TOP 10 MOST SHOCKING CLUB SHAY SHAY CLIPS

MORE FROM BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

 

10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Club Shay Shay Shannon Sharpe
Trending
Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

XXL Best Tracks 11 items
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

BOXXER Fight Night Cardiff Press Conference
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close