When it comes to fashion, Ashanti has always killed it. She has an effortless sex appeal to her that is draped in confidence. Whether she’s in a pair of sweatpants or a ball gown, Ashanti’s style and grace shuts it down. She takes great care of her body which is why she’s been coined body goals by just about every woman with a working set of eyes. Between her gorgeous shape, strong sense of confidence, and stylish wardrobe, she is a whole mood.

Today Ashanti turns 40 years old. Homegirl can rival women in their 20’s. In honor of this unproblematic queen’s birthday, we’re counting down 5 times Ashanti served confidence on the red carpet.

5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. ASHANTI AT THE DAILY POP, 2019 Source:Getty Ashanti paid a visit to the set of the Daily Pop for the E Entertainment Network. She looked super cute in a white and maroon pussy bow blouse and matching maroon pants. She went for a high ponytail with loose curls. This style highlighted her gorgeous face and soft-glam look. Ashanti’s style is very versatile. She can pull off a classic look just as easy as an urban street-glam look. This entire ensemble was perfectly pulled together from the hair to the makeup. Ashanti’s team really knows how to highlight her natural beauty. She can do no wrong in the fashion department!

2. ASHANTI AT THE “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME” HOLIDAY PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty Ashanti attended the “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday Party in Los Angeles in October of 2019. She looked red hot in a red tuxedo dress, red lipstick, and waist-length waves in her hair. Ashanti is no stranger to the acting world. She’s taken on many roles including Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, Miami Vice, and Resident Evil: Extinction. Last year she joined the cast of Christmas in the City on the Lifetime Movie Network. When Ashanti isn’t dropping bangers, she’s showing her other talents on the big screen. Secure that bag!

3. ASHANTI PERFORMS AT THE FLAMINGO GO POOL DAYCLUB PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty Ashanti showed off those killer curves backstage at the Flamingo Go Pool Day Club in Las Vegas. This woman puts most women in their 20’s to shame. She is evidence that natural bodies still do exist. Her thick, healthy frame has been dubbed body goals by so many women. While there is nothing wrong with body enhancements, the appreciation for natural bodies has seemingly gone out the window. Women like Ashanti silently advocate for the thick girls every time she steps out and flaunts all of her natural goodness.

4. ASHANTI AT THE UNITED NATIONS, 2019 Source:Getty Ashanti paid a visit to the United Nations in New York City clad in a floral pants suit and bleach blonde hair. This bold look made a complete statement at the plastic pollutions press conference. When she’s not singing, acting, or serving body goals, Ashanti is finding ways to give back to her community. During her visit to the United Nations, she advocated against plastic pollution and announced that she would perform at the Play It Out concert in efforts to raise awareness about the ongoing environmental disaster.