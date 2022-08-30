7 Couples Of Color That Broke Barriers On TV And Film

Seeing examples of love depicted in television shows and Hollywood films can inspire the act in real life. Maybe that’s why so many of us spend countless hours in front of a screen getting emotionally attached to a pair of people lucky enough to have found each other, even if that romance only lasts for a three-episode arc.

That feeling becomes especially heartfelt when those getting all the good lovin’ actually look like us from a cultural perspective. In short, representation matters on all levels of life.

The late Michael K. Williams played a handful of diverse characters while he was alive, but none stood out quite like his breakout role on HBO’s universally beloved drama series, The Wire. He played the street-smart street soldier Omar Little, who not only was feared by everyone on the block in Baltimore but also was an openly proud gay Black man that each season had a different right-hand boyfriend.

It was recently revealed that Williams actually wanted to showcase more intimate scenes with his male costar, Michael Kevin Darnall, who during Season 1 plays Omar’s first boyfriend, Brandon. In his posthumous memoir, Scenes From My Life, the late actor wrote, “In regards to Omar and his lover Brandon (played by Michael Kevin Darnall), it seemed like everyone was dancing around their intimacy issue,” going on to add, “There was lots of touching hair and rubbing lips and things like that. I felt like if we were going to do this, we should go all in. I think the directors were scared, and I said to one of them, ‘You know gay people f—, right?’”

More below from Michael K. Williams’ memoir in regards to depicting an honest reflection of gay relationships on The Wire, via an excerpt published on Vulture:

“At some point, the issue boiled over for me so I went to talk to Michael before we shot a scene. ‘Yo, Michael,’ I said. ‘It’s time to step it up with Omar and Brandon.’

‘What do you mean?’ he asked.

‘I’m thinking in this scene we should kiss.’

‘Okay. But — that’s not in the script, though.’

‘But it feels right,’ I said. ‘Don’t it?’

‘Maybe let’s run it by the director and see what he has to say?’ he suggested.

‘Naw,’ I said. ‘I don’t think we should ask anyone. I think we should just do it.’

He was game. ‘Okay, but don’t tell me when you’re going to do it. Make it spontaneous so it looks natural. Just go for it.’ They called us for rehearsal and the crew was still putting the set together, getting the lights and camera up while we ran through it. When I went in and kissed Michael on the lips, everyone stopped what they were doing and went slack-jawed. Twenty years ago, men — especially men of color — were not kissing on television. I don’t mean it was rare; I mean it did not happen.”

Williams goes on to explain in his book that director Clark Johnson was so intrigued by their boldness that he made them shoot the kiss scene again, in the process calling the two actors, “some brave motherf*ckers.” Williams’ courageous move to highlight an unexplored narrative of romantic relationships between men of color inspired us to look at 7 other couples in film and TV history that did the same on some level.

Keep scrolling for a look at fictional couples of color in TV & film that expressed their love by blending races and breaking free from social norms:

