Artists and Songs That May Disappear From TikTok

Published on January 31, 2024

UMG, the largest music company globally, has announced its decision to withdraw the music of its artists from TikTok this Wednesday, Jan 31st 2024, following the expiration of their current contract. The withdrawal comes from the unsuccessful negotiations to establish a new agreement with the platform.

“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth,” the letter added. “How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.” – UMG

Here is a list of some artists and songs that may be affected by this development:

 

Artists and Songs That May Disappear From TikTok  was originally published on b1057.com

1. Taylor Swift

2. Justin Bieber

3. Olivia Rodrigo

4. Drake

5. SZA

6. Ariana Grande

7. Bad Bunny

8. Billie Eilish

9. BTS

10. The Weeknd

11. Harry Styles

12. Adele

13. Post Malone

14. Kendrick Lamar

15. Jon Pardi

16. Coldplay

17. Britney Spears

