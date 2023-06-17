Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Jadakiss and Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

2023 marks the 50th anniversary since hip-hop first began in The Bronx, New York, and the celebration is now extending all the way here in Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.





For the special occasion, we honored hip-hop’s roots while also paying tribute to how it goes down here in the South by having New York’s very own Jadakiss join ATL native Rocko to help spearhead the festivities. Also on board to help hold down the culture was D4L’s own Fabo, Pastor Troy representing for D.S.G.B. and even Crime Mob in the building.

While nobody threw $50,000 in the crowd in Plies fashion (see below), there were without question a handful of unforgettable moments that compared.





See all the photos from our 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop celebration at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 below:

