President Donald Trump has mastered the fine art of keeping the cameras rolling whenever he speaks and has even managed to ensnare some Black celebrities and public figures with his poor politics. With Ice Cube one of the more recent Black stars to shake hands in a sense with the former business mogul, Hip-Hop Wired is taking a look at others who have also broken bread with the allegedly contagious comrade.

Names like Kanye West, missing edges queen Candace Owens, Diamond and Silk, and Steve Harvey should be what most will expect to see. But there are plenty of other folks who got down on the Trump train for some odd reason.

Sure, the angle many promote is that Trump’s a “straight shooter” who “tells it like it is” and his bullying ways translates into exhibiting a sense of power to his legion of supporters.

Getting closer to the truth, however, Trump is full of baseless bombast, spouting firm support of unproven conspiracy theories that only serve to rile up his already loyal base who blindly follow him to political doom.

And for the Black folks who align themselves with Trump, it baffles the mind why they would put themselves next to a virulent racist, sexist and egotistical so-called “leader” such as Trump.

It’s also disappointing that Trump continues to grovel and pander to the Black vote doing the barest of minimums and selling it as some “Platinum Plan” when in reality, most of everything that man has his hands in is fool’s gold at best.

Check out the 15 Black celebs who broke bread with or supported Trump below.

UPDATE: Honorable mentions include Ray Lewis, Chrisette Michelle, and Polow The Don. If the names keep adding up, we’ll be back to fine tune this list.

—

Photo: Getty

We Be Trumpin: 15 Black Celebs Who Broke Bread With Or Supported Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com