Black Music Month: Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ro James

Posted June 29, 2020

Ronnie James Tucker–or known by his stage name, Ro James– is a singer songwriter based in NYC. A bad breakup made James begin to start songwriting and by the end of 2013, he had released 3 EPs. In 2015, he released his debut album, Eldorado, which included his hit record, “Permission.”

Recently James released his “Too Much” single featuring Grammy-award winning singer, Miguel. Following the release of the single, he dropped his sophomore album, MANTIC. 

While many know him for making amazing R&B records, there are some things people may be surprised to know.

1. Ro James Was Born In Stuttgart, Germany

2. Ro James Spent His Childhood In Multiple Places

James’ father was in the military and later became a preacher. During his childhood his family lived in Indiana, California, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and his current residence, New York.  

3. His Aunt Sang For Prince

4. Prince Was His Music Muse

James says he learned to embrace being “different” from Prince. 

5. He Developed His Songwriting Skills From Punishments

James often got in trouble as a child and his mother would make him read and write as a punishment. He says that his helped him hone in on his songwriting skills at an early age. 

