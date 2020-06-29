Ronnie James Tucker–or known by his stage name, Ro James– is a singer songwriter based in NYC. A bad breakup made James begin to start songwriting and by the end of 2013, he had released 3 EPs. In 2015, he released his debut album, Eldorado, which included his hit record, “Permission.”
Recently James released his “Too Much” single featuring Grammy-award winning singer, Miguel. Following the release of the single, he dropped his sophomore album, MANTIC.
While many know him for making amazing R&B records, there are some things people may be surprised to know.
Black Music Month: Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ro James was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Ro James Was Born In Stuttgart, GermanySource:Getty
2. Ro James Spent His Childhood In Multiple PlacesSource:RCA Records
James’ father was in the military and later became a preacher. During his childhood his family lived in Indiana, California, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and his current residence, New York.
3. His Aunt Sang For PrinceSource:@ImCamQuotes
4. Prince Was His Music MuseSource:Radio One Digital
James says he learned to embrace being “different” from Prince.
5. He Developed His Songwriting Skills From PunishmentsSource:Getty
James often got in trouble as a child and his mother would make him read and write as a punishment. He says that his helped him hone in on his songwriting skills at an early age.