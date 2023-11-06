K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album is one of the hottest tour tickets in the world. However, the rapper and vocalist is growing tired of complaints about her lateness when it comes to performing and addressed the crowd during a recent tour stop.

Ms. Lauryn Hill stopped in Los Angeles, Calif., this past weekend and arrived on the stage later than the scheduled time. While there, Hill, perhaps sensing the complaints that were possibly on some minds of the patrons in attendance, spoke to the issue directly. The speech can be seen in full as posted by VIBE R&B reporter Mya Abraham.

As it stands, Hill is aware of the complaints, something she once mentioned on the track “Nobody” from Nas’ King’s Disease II album in 2021.

Hill doesn’t dive too deeply into why she arrives on the stage at the staggered times that she does, but it appears that she isn’t exactly lacking understanding. What it does illustrate is that she hopes to gain some empathy from her fans instead of the constant complaints.

Joining Hill on the tour are her Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michél, doing new renditions of their past hits from the two albums the trio recorded in the 1990s.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are reacting to the footage that was released, along with their thoughts about the speech. Check out those replies below.

—

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty

Complainin’ ‘Bout My Lateness: Ms. Lauryn Hill Addresses Crowd Over Starting Shows Late was originally published on hiphopwired.com