Listen Live
Local

North Carolina Prospects Taken In The 2024 NFL Draft

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up in Detroit over the weekend, and it was the start of a series of promising careers for some of college football’s best and brightest.

The state of North Carolina has plenty to be proud of with 27 signees making the move to the big leagues (including two first round draftees).

With a little help from WRAL Sports Fan, here is a rundown of the NC college standouts to look out for in the NFL.

RELATED: 

1. Drake Maye – UNC

2024 NFL Draft - Portraits Source:Getty

Position: QB

Drafted in the 1st round (#3 overall) by the New England Patriots

2. Graham Barton – Duke

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: OL

Drafted in the 1st round (#26 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. DeWayne Carter – Duke

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: DT

Drafted in the 3rd round (#95 overall) by the Buffalo Bills

4. Payton Wilson – NC State

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: LB

Drafted in the 3rd round (#98 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Cedric Gray – UNC

NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine Source:Getty

Position: LB

Drafted in the 4th round (#106 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens

6. Jacob Monk – Duke

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: OL

Drafted in the 5th round (#163 overall) by the Green Bay Packers

7. Tez Walker – UNC

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: WR

Drafted in the 4th round (#113 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens

8. Dylan McMahon – NC State

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: OL

Drafted in the 6th round (#190 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles

9. Myles Murphy – UNC

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: DL

Signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the draft

10. Trent Pennix – NC State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Pop-Tarts Bowl - NC State vs Kansas State Source:Getty

Position: TE

Signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the draft

11. Brayden Narveson – NC State

NC State v Duke Source:Getty

Position: K

Signed with the Tennessee Titans after the draft

12. Savion Jackson – NC State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Texas Tech at NC State Source:Getty

Position – OLB

Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft

13. Joe Shimko – NC State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 10 Syracuse at NC State Source:Getty

Position: LS

Signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the draft

14. Robert Kennedy III – NC State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Old Dominion at Virginia Source:Getty

Position: DB

Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft

15. Jalen Calhoun – Duke

North Carolina v Duke Source:Getty

Position: WR

Signed with the Detroit Lions after the draft

16. Ja’Mion Franklin – Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke Source:Getty

Position: DT

Signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the draft

17. Al Blades Jr. – Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke Source:Getty

Position: DB

Signed with the New York Jets after the draft

18. Myles Jones – Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Clemson at Duke Source:Getty

Position: DB

Signed with the New York Jets after the draft

19. Jaylen Johnson – East Carolina

East Carolina v Michigan Source:Getty

Position: WR

Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft

20. Tyler Smith – Western Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 30 Western Carolina at Wofford Source:Getty

Position: OL

Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft

21. Bucky Williams – Appalachian State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 03 Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina Source:Getty

Position: OL

Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft

22. Julius Wood – East Carolina

East Carolina v Michigan Source:Getty

Position: S

Signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the draft

23. Amari Gainer – UNC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Appalachian State at North Carolina Source:Getty

Position: LB

Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after the draft

24. British Brooks – UNC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Syracuse at North Carolina Source:Getty

Position: RB

Signed with the Houston Texans after the draft

25. Tomari Fox – UNC

Campbell v North Carolina Source:Getty

Position: DL

Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after the draft

26. Spencer Rolland – UNC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 SDCCU Holiday Bowl Source:Getty

Position: OL

Signed with the Minnesota Vikings after the draft.

27. OTHER NC SIGNEES/INVITES NOT PICTURED

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 Source:Getty

Tyler McLellan (OL-Campbell): Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft

Jeremiah Lewis (S-Duke): Mini camp invite from New York Giants

Jake Hornibrook (OL-Duke): Mini camp invite from Indianapolis Colts

Porter Wilson (P-Duke): Mini camp invite from Green Bay Packers

RELATED TAGS

2024 NFL Draft football north carolina
Trending
EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION
Music

Eminem Surprises Fans with ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Wellness

Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS 

Chris Brown x Quavo 16 items
Entertainment

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

The Wedding of Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes
Entertainment

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

News

Let’s Make A Toast For The Real Beaters: Ye FKA Kanye West Starting Porn Company, Sources Say

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close