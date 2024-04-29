North Carolina Prospects Taken In The 2024 NFL Draft

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up in Detroit over the weekend, and it was the start of a series of promising careers for some of college football’s best and brightest.

The state of North Carolina has plenty to be proud of with 27 signees making the move to the big leagues (including two first round draftees).

With a little help from WRAL Sports Fan, here is a rundown of the NC college standouts to look out for in the NFL.

RELATED: