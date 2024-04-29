North Carolina Prospects Taken In The 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up in Detroit over the weekend, and it was the start of a series of promising careers for some of college football’s best and brightest.
The state of North Carolina has plenty to be proud of with 27 signees making the move to the big leagues (including two first round draftees).
With a little help from WRAL Sports Fan, here is a rundown of the NC college standouts to look out for in the NFL.
1. Drake Maye – UNCSource:Getty
Position: QB
Drafted in the 1st round (#3 overall) by the New England Patriots
2. Graham Barton – DukeSource:Getty
Position: OL
Drafted in the 1st round (#26 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. DeWayne Carter – DukeSource:Getty
Position: DT
Drafted in the 3rd round (#95 overall) by the Buffalo Bills
4. Payton Wilson – NC StateSource:Getty
Position: LB
Drafted in the 3rd round (#98 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Cedric Gray – UNCSource:Getty
Position: LB
Drafted in the 4th round (#106 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens
6. Jacob Monk – DukeSource:Getty
Position: OL
Drafted in the 5th round (#163 overall) by the Green Bay Packers
7. Tez Walker – UNCSource:Getty
Position: WR
Drafted in the 4th round (#113 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens
8. Dylan McMahon – NC StateSource:Getty
Position: OL
Drafted in the 6th round (#190 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles
9. Myles Murphy – UNCSource:Getty
Position: DL
Signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the draft
10. Trent Pennix – NC StateSource:Getty
Position: TE
Signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the draft
11. Brayden Narveson – NC StateSource:Getty
Position: K
Signed with the Tennessee Titans after the draft
12. Savion Jackson – NC StateSource:Getty
Position – OLB
Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft
13. Joe Shimko – NC StateSource:Getty
Position: LS
Signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the draft
14. Robert Kennedy III – NC StateSource:Getty
Position: DB
Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft
15. Jalen Calhoun – DukeSource:Getty
Position: WR
Signed with the Detroit Lions after the draft
16. Ja’Mion Franklin – DukeSource:Getty
Position: DT
Signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the draft
17. Al Blades Jr. – DukeSource:Getty
Position: DB
Signed with the New York Jets after the draft
18. Myles Jones – DukeSource:Getty
Position: DB
Signed with the New York Jets after the draft
19. Jaylen Johnson – East CarolinaSource:Getty
Position: WR
Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft
20. Tyler Smith – Western CarolinaSource:Getty
Position: OL
Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft
21. Bucky Williams – Appalachian StateSource:Getty
Position: OL
Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft
22. Julius Wood – East CarolinaSource:Getty
Position: S
Signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the draft
23. Amari Gainer – UNCSource:Getty
Position: LB
Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after the draft
24. British Brooks – UNCSource:Getty
Position: RB
Signed with the Houston Texans after the draft
25. Tomari Fox – UNCSource:Getty
Position: DL
Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after the draft
26. Spencer Rolland – UNCSource:Getty
Position: OL
Signed with the Minnesota Vikings after the draft.
27. OTHER NC SIGNEES/INVITES NOT PICTUREDSource:Getty
Tyler McLellan (OL-Campbell): Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft
Jeremiah Lewis (S-Duke): Mini camp invite from New York Giants
Jake Hornibrook (OL-Duke): Mini camp invite from Indianapolis Colts
Porter Wilson (P-Duke): Mini camp invite from Green Bay Packers