X Reacts To DJ Akademiks Being Sued For Rape & Sexual Assault

Published on May 14, 2024

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Popular internet personality DJ Akademiks is facing a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual assault and defamation.

Keep scrolling to see what X users have posted today about the shocking allegations.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe. She states that she met DJ Akademiks in 2021, and was invited to his home in July 2022. When she arrived, according to the lawsuit, she was welcomed by two men “she didn’t expect to be there”.

As reported by the entertainment and media company Complex, Abashe claims that the two men spiked her drink before raping her on the pool deck. Then, at around 4 a.m., according to the lawsuit obtained by Complex, DJ Akademiks forcibly raped Abashe again.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Abashe claims that Akademiks later showed her the surveillance footage of the encounter with the two men on the pool deck. Akademiks, real name Livingston Allen, would later go on to say that Abashe was voluntarily “having an orgy with his friends at his home,” while maintaining that he never participated at all.

Abashe eventually went to the police who encouraged her to get a rape kit. She claims that they found traces of Akademiks’ sperm and took photos of bruises on her body.

From Complex:

Abashe claimed she chose to remain silent and didn’t press charges but changed her mind after the allegations came up at the end of 2023.

To read the entire Complex report CLICK HERE.

In a weird twist, DJ Akademiks followers on Instagram noticed yesterday that his profile on the platform was unable to be found. It’s unknown if Ak turned off the page himself, or if it was done by Instagram.

X Reacts To DJ Akademiks Being Sued For Rape & Sexual Assault  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Defamation DJ Akademiks lawsuit
